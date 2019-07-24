Circle In The Square To Host Monday Night New Play Reading Series

Circle in the Square Theatre School and Pigasus Institute along with Rachel Shuey, producer, have announced The Circle Series, a weekly reading series beginning on August 5th and taking place each Monday through October 21, with a special conclusion on Thursday, October 31, 2019 (www.thecircleseries.org).

Giving theatre lovers a new option to attend the theatre on the traditional dark day on the boards, The Circle Series brings together the New York theatrical community, provides a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni, and showcases new and developing work through the voices of New York's many talented artists.

"As a proud alumnus of Circle's Theatre School, I really wanted to find a way to provide more opportunities for the students. So, when Susan Frankel said she'd been thinking about a reading series as a creative use for the stage on the theatre's dark nights, I sprang into action," said Zachary Spicer, CEO of the Pigasus Institute.

"We hope that The Circle Series will develop into a social event that our community looks forward to each week as well as provide a creative opportunity for artists to explore without the pressure or fatigue we sometimes see in new play development," said producer Rachel Shuey about the series. Circle in the Square Theatre School's President, Paul Libin, is excited about what the students will experience. He stated, "Connecting our current students with the variety of talented artists Zachary and Rachel want to program will deepen their understanding of their craft and provide them with key networking opportunities." The Circle Series will be programmed with both new plays and classic works and will showcase talent across multiple disciplines.

Kicking off the series will be The Giant Void in My Soul: a play for fools by Bernardo Cubría directed by Felix Solis (August 5), followed by The Great American Negro Experience by Angie Brigitte Jones, directed by Christopher Betts (August 12). Finishing out the month of August will be Roger Q. Mason's Lavender Men starring Garrett Clayton and directed by Lovell Holder (August 26). The third play on August 19 and additional casting will be announced closer to the start of the series.

Each reading will begin at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm for a social hour before the event.



For complete information about The Circle Series, visit http://www.thecircleseries.org.

