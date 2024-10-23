Cinco Paul Reveals SCHMIGADOON! Season 3 Character Mashups

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Schmigadoon! creator Cinco Paul is continuing to offer snippets of what could have been in the canceled third season of the musical series.

In a post on X, Paul revealed that Season 3, which would have been called "Into the Schmoods," was planning to feature a character comprised of a mashup of the Witch from Into the Woods along with Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond. Both musicals were originally produced during the musical theatre era that was to be parodied in that season. Take a look at the post below!

With everyone talking about SUNSET BOULEVARD (which I haven't seen yet), who in season 3 of Schmigadoon! do you think was going to play a mash-up of these two iconic characters? pic.twitter.com/tcJcFMhjWD — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) October 22, 2024

In a follow-up post, he also shared that Jane Krakowski, who appeared in the first two seasons, was going to play a mashup of Daisy and Violet Hilton from Side Show and Dot from Sunday in the Park with George. Other shows that were to be parodied in Season 3 included Cats, Assassins, Big River, Beauty and the Beast, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent, An American Tail, Barnum, The Phantom of the Opera, City of Angels, Les Miserables, Merrily We Roll Along, Dick Tracy, Hercules, The Wiz, Aladdin, Nine, Xanadu, Starlight Express, and Evita.

In a previous interview with Variety, Tony-award-winning actor Alan Cumming also confirmed that the next season would have been a parody of the mega-musicals of the 1980s and 1990s such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables. Cumming's role would have been a variation on a mashup of the Phantom and Les Misérables' Jean Valjean.

“It would have been a hoot," Cumming said, before adding “In a way, it’s actually lovely that it didn’t run itself into the ground, but it would have been nice to do one more.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Schmigadoon! was canceled, despite the third season already having been written. However, the life of the show will continue in another form, as Schmigadoon! will be making its world premiere on stage in 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner and Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made