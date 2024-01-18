SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written

Schmigadoon! creator Cinco Paul has revealed that Apple will not be moving forward with a third season of the musical series.

In a new post on X, Paul said that although the new season was written, complete with 25 new songs, Apple would not be moving forward with production.

"I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon! The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won't be making it. Such is life," the post read, thanking the cast, crew, and production team for making the first two seasons happen.

"This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced that it's not the end of Schmigadoon... and maybe it's even a happy beginning," he concluded the post.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two of was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.

Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+