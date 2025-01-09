Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Stage 42 BALLOONS North American Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Shakespeare Theater will stage the North American premiere of the new musical 42 Balloons. From the multi-award-winning producers Kevin McCollum (Oh, Mary!, Rent), Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes (SIX), and Sonia Friedman Productions (Merrily We Roll Along), 42 Balloons is an ‘80s-inspired musical based on the unbelievable true story of Larry Walters' daring lawn chair flight.

The show is produced by Chicago Shakespeare Theater after an acclaimed UK run at The Lowry. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, direction by Ellie Coote, and will run May 24 through June 29, 2025, in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

With a lawn chair and approximately 42 helium-filled weather balloons, truck driver Larry Walters defied all odds (and FAA airspace regulations) to achieve his lifelong dream: soaring 16,000 feet above Los Angeles. No, seriously - in a chair. Inspired by the unbelievable true story of how Larry and his partner Carol Van Deusen rallied their friends and family to help them reach new heights, this heartwarming and hilarious new musical features an irresistible ‘80s-inspired pop score and asks: How far would you go to make your dreams take flight? Is the sky really the limit… and what happens when things don't go as planned?

“It's such a pleasure to be producing this truly life-affirming and original piece of musical theater at CST,” shared Chicago Shakespeare's artistic director Edward Hall. “A story full of hope, an uplifting and infectious score, and a world shot through with ‘80s color. We're thrilled to be partnering with Kevin, Andy, Wendy, and Sonia to celebrate Larry Walters—one of America's greatest dreamers.”

Creator Jack Godfrey said, “I'm unbelievably excited that 42 Balloons will be coming to Chicago Shakespeare Theater this year, particularly with its brilliant recent history of supporting, developing, and producing new musicals! I'm thrilled that we will have this amazing opportunity to take our show about big balloons and big dreams to the land where Larry Walters actually flew 42 years ago. I cannot wait to share this musical and this story with American audiences very soon.”

“I instantly connected with Larry and his desire to fly beyond his own limitations,” shared producer Kevin McCollum. “One of my favorite aspects of being a producer is being able to help shepherd work by new voices, and I was inspired by Jack Godfrey's ability to capture the specificity of this real-life story and transform it into a universal journey that soars to the heavens.”

Creator Jack Godfrey is a musical theater composer, lyricist, and writer. His other projects include This Is A Love Story (music and lyrics, commissioned by Vicky Graham Productions, selected for BEAM2021, workshop at Birmingham Hippodrome in January 2024) and Babies (music and lyrics, winner of the BYMT New Music Theatre Award 2021, run at The Other Palace in 2024), which is currently nominated for the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical.

Director and dramaturg Ellie Coote is the co-founder of Chalk Musical Theatre Dramaturgy. Additional credits include The Way Way Deep (Underbelly, The Edinburgh Festival Fringe) and Mario: A Super Musical (The Cockpit, Union Theatre). Workshop credits include Train On Fire (MT Fest), Bluff (Pint Of Wine), and Busk (Dare Festival). Coote is currently writing This Is A Love Story with Jack Godfrey (Vicky Graham Productions), and adapting a translation of Korean musical Red Book (IM Culture).

The production also features orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton (SIX), choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying), scenic design by Milla Clarke (Mates in Chelsea), costume design by Natalie Pryce (VANYA), video design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), lighting design by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), and sound design by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Paul Gatehouse (SIX).

42 Balloons is produced by special arrangement with Kevin McCollum, Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes, and Sonia Friedman Productions in association with Debbie Hicks, Sam Levy, S&Co, Kenny Wax, and The Lowry.