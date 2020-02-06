Chelsea Symphony Concert to Feature Works by Contemporary Female Composers in Honor of International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day,

The Chelsea Symphony's March 6 and 7, 2020 concert series, Songs of Hope, feature compositions by contemporary American female composers whose work captures the American experience.



On the program each night are Missy Mazzoli's River Rouge Transfiguration, which draws inspiration from the dynamic landscape of Detroit, Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegía Andina which explores the composer's multicultural (Lithuanian-Jewish-Chinese-Peruvian-Spanish) identity, and Joan Tower's Made in America, an uplifting meditation on how we can keep our country beautiful, even in times of uncertainty and turmoil.



Both evenings open with two World Premieres by TCS resident composers. Truth unto the People, by Tim Kiah, is inspired by Sojourner Truth featuring text from her 1851 Woman's Rights Convention speech in Akron, OH, and a new concerto for two horns by Mike Boyman, features TCS hornists Jessica Santiago and Emily Wong.





Offering seven concert series from September 2019 through June 2020, The Chelsea Symphony's 2019/20 season RISE UP features orchestral works that inspire and uplift.



SONGS OF HOPE

Friday, March 6 at 8pm

Saturday, March 7 at 8pm

The Chelsea Symphony

Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto

St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)



Tim Kiah: Truth unto the People (World Premiere)

Mike Boyman: Concerto for Two Horns and Wind Ensemble (World Premiere)

Jess Santiago and Emily Wong, horns

Missy Mazzoli: River Rouge Transfiguration

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina

Joan Tower: Made in America





