Chelsea Symphony Concert to Feature Works by Contemporary Female Composers in Honor of International Women's Day
In honor of International Women's Day,
The Chelsea Symphony's March 6 and 7, 2020 concert series, Songs of Hope, feature compositions by contemporary American female composers whose work captures the American experience.
On the program each night are Missy Mazzoli's River Rouge Transfiguration, which draws inspiration from the dynamic landscape of Detroit, Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegía Andina which explores the composer's multicultural (Lithuanian-Jewish-Chinese-Peruvian-Spanish) identity, and Joan Tower's Made in America, an uplifting meditation on how we can keep our country beautiful, even in times of uncertainty and turmoil.
Both evenings open with two World Premieres by TCS resident composers. Truth unto the People, by Tim Kiah, is inspired by Sojourner Truth featuring text from her 1851 Woman's Rights Convention speech in Akron, OH, and a new concerto for two horns by Mike Boyman, features TCS hornists Jessica Santiago and Emily Wong.
Offering seven concert series from September 2019 through June 2020, The Chelsea Symphony's 2019/20 season RISE UP features orchestral works that inspire and uplift.
Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas on sale now on Eventbrite!
Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.
SONGS OF HOPE
Friday, March 6 at 8pm
Saturday, March 7 at 8pm
The Chelsea Symphony
Conducted by Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto
St. Paul's Church (315 West 22nd Street)
$25 reserved premium general seating on sale at Eventbrite
$20 suggested donation seating available at the door
Tim Kiah: Truth unto the People (World Premiere)
Mike Boyman: Concerto for Two Horns and Wind Ensemble (World Premiere)
Jess Santiago and Emily Wong, horns
Missy Mazzoli: River Rouge Transfiguration
Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina
Joan Tower: Made in America
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're celebrating the birthday of Tony nominee Alex Brightman by giving you the chance to see which of Beetlejuice's iconic characters you are with so... (read more)
HADESTOWN Announces Initial 2021 Tour Dates
Hadestown announced the first of its 2021 tour dates today!... (read more)
Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival
Tonight on social media, writer Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including a revival of Alice by Heart and an update on th... (read more)
Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandl... (read more)
Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performan... (read more)
Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites to Honor the Late, Great Jerry Herman
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Just yesterday, Broadway unit... (read more)