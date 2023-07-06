Chekhov's Gum to Present CRAP BALLET at The Tank & More This Summer

Crap Ballet was born when Lil Wenker and David DeRuiter were accepted into a venture capital start-up program to found what would become their theater company. Crap Ballet takes inspiration from the cast of characters they met along the way.

It follows a sleazy venture capitalist who gets his hands on a failing ballet theater in New Mexico and soon comes to a terrible realization: he knows absolutely nothing about dance. With no cast, a staff of idiots, and a body past its prime, he sets out to single-handedly save art in America's heartland!

Previews in NYC listed below:

The Tank: 6/21, 7PM

CAVEAT: 6/22, 4PM (LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE)

LifeWorld Brookyln: 6/23, 8PM

New Haven dates & Edinburgh Fringe Festival details available at Click Here