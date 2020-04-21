Check Out Week 5 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 6!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 5's favorite antagonist challenge.
This week's theme is: Disney on Broadway! This past week we enjoyed a Family Singalong AND the 25th Anniversary concert livestream. Let's keep the Disney magic going with this week's drawing challenge!
The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
So I did a thing- also the squip is a god and I love him- so enjoy art- #bwayworldfanart #bemorechillsquip #squippyboi
A post shared by Ashley (@ashley_artist) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT
Here it is! My favorite antagonist is the bard, William Shakespeare from Something Rotten! Played by Christian Borle. #bwayworldfanart #favoriteantagonist #somethingrotten #digitalart #cchristianborle #thebard
A post shared by Scribbles of Ae0ren (@scribblesofae0ren) on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:36am PDT
dont you want a pal? yEs i dO YeS i Do - [#beetlejuice #musical #lydia #lydiadeetz #beetlejuicemusical #saymyname #betelgeuse #broadway #alexbrightman #sophiaannecaruso #art #myart #artistsoninstagram #artistsofinstagram #bwayworldfanart]
A post shared by joan/joanne (@fllowercrowns) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:51am PDT
For week 5 of #BwayWorldFanArt I drew squippy boi himself. I just realized I posted for 5 days straight. Motivation is hitting me hard.
A post shared by Nicole (@antisocial_headphones._.kid) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT
Mad hatter from #wonderlandmusical for #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Kelea (@kelea_art_) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT
"You took me down, but you didn't finish me off!" . . Ya girl misses Mean Girls. Uhh this is for the #bwayworldfanart challenge! The theme is 'Favorite Antagonist', and Regina was the first to come to mind. . . . #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlsmusical #meangirlsbroadwaymusical #meangirlsthemusical #meangirlsworldburn #worldburn #reginageorge #reginaregina #regina #mynameisreginageorge #iwannawatchtheworldburn #meangirlsfanart #meangirlsbroadwayfanart #meangirlsmusicalfanart #reginageorgefanart #worldburnfanart #reneerapp #taylorlouderman #broadway #broadwaymusical #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #augustwilson #augustwilsontheatre #broadwayworld #fanart #digitalart
A post shared by Fangirl with a Pencil (@kay_in_pigtails) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:45am PDT
I chose Regina George from Mean Girls as my favorite Broadway antagonist :) #adobeillustrator #illustrator #ilustracion #illustration #phototodrawing #art #arte #artist #instagramartist #model #portrait #pose #girl #bwayworldfanart #meangirls #pink #blonde #blondegirl #chicaspesadas #meninasmalvadas @reneemj @meangirlsbway @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Pilar Rodríguez (@3.1415lars) on Apr 16, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
I think we tend to forget that Winnie was aLMOST STABBED BY THE MAN IN THE YELLOW SUIT. But Everything's Golden is also a bop so he's okay in my book. Still, he's an evil banana. Also, I've been trying to do more in terms of posing and atmospheric scenes - how'd I do this time? (i like the coloring but it feels kinda stiff?? maybe it was the expressions,, whoops) #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld #tuckeverlasting #tuckeverlastingmusical #tuckeverlastingbroadway #winniefoster #jessetuck #manintheyellowsuit #musicaltheatre #broadway #broadwayfanart #characterdesign #conceptdesign #digital_art #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #digitaldesign #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #digitalportrait #onlineart #tabletdrawing #tabletpainting
A post shared by (one highfalutin' sonuvagun) (@ripronnica) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT
"Feed Me..."?????? I was excited to hear about this weeks theme: Your Favorite Antagonist. I thought I might bring this mean green mutha from outer space back into the spotlight! ?#BwayWorldFanArt#watercolorart#pencilart#littleshopofhorrors#broadwaymusicals
A post shared by Deja B. (@deja_b_art) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:57am PDT
#bwayworldfanart week 5 submission! favorite antagonist - JD from Heathers! ?❤️?? #graphicdesign #1am
A post shared by Natalia Pereira (@natalia_m_pereira) on Apr 16, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT
This week's @officialbroadwayworld challenge: Favourite Antagonist! Regina George is one of my favourite antagonists and I love her songs in Mean Girls. This was a quick piece I did with marker and paint, and the font at the bottom is supposed to match the text in the @meangirlsbway poster • • #bwayworldfanart #fanart #meangirlsbroadway #broadway #musicals #art
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Apr 17, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT
BroadwayWorld Fanart Week 5: Antagonists. My favorite has always been Inspector Javert from Les Miserables. ? And must I now begin to doubt, who never doubted all these years? My heart is stone and still it trembles. The world I have known is lost in shadow. Is he from heaven or from hell? And does he know that granting me my life today...this man has killed me...even so...? #bwayworldfanart #bwwprompts #lesmiserables #victorhugo #lesmiserablesmusical #javert #stars #javertssuicide #broadway #broadwayworld #favoriteantagonist #coloredpencil #sharpie #puffypaint #inspectorjavert #lesmisnationaltour #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatreactor #musicaltheatrefanart
A post shared by Ashlee Reck (@ashreck221b) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT
Mrs Hannigan (my favourite theatre antagonist) for @officialbroadwayworld s #bwayworldfanart competition. - Follow for more daily art uploads... - #easystreet #annie #mrshannigan #orphanage #anniewarbucks #tomorrow #hardknocklife #anniefanart #hannigan #littlegirls #musicals #broadway #musicaltheatre #theatre #musical #theater #copicmarkers #broadwaymusical #bway #westend #broadwaymusicals #copicsketchmarkers #music #musicaltheater #bemorechill #heathers #copicsketch #fanart? #copicart
A post shared by Josh Harris (@_joshharrisart_) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:34am PDT
Another quick entry I made for @officialbroadwayworld's challenge, "Favourite Antagonist", because who doesn't love Gaston? (If you don't know, Gaston has a song in the Broadway show literally called "Me") • • #bwayworldfanart #beautyandthebeast #disneyonbroadway #musicals #beautyandthebeastbroadway #gaston
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Apr 19, 2020 at 7:35am PDT
| #BwayWorldFanArt | Week 5: favourite antagonist. I choose Erik, the Phantom of the Opera ?? . . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @phantomopera @procreate . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #phantombway #phantomlondon #musicofthenight #andrewlloydwebber #phantommusical #musicaltheatre #christinedaae #Erikdesler #musical #theatre #drawing #digitalpainting #artwork #art #phanart #fanart #fandom #portrait #blackandwhite #contrast #procreate #procreateart #photoshop #artistoninstagram #illustrations #illustrator #broadway
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:48am PDT
Regina George, #bwayworldfanart @taylizlou @reneemj @meangirlsbway
A post shared by Jo Draws (@jsdrawsabit) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT
#bwayworldfanart the Phantom of the Opera
A post shared by @ loony_lovegood_art on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)