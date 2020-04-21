Check Out Week 5 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 6!

Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 5's favorite antagonist challenge.

This week's theme is: Disney on Broadway! This past week we enjoyed a Family Singalong AND the 25th Anniversary concert livestream. Let's keep the Disney magic going with this week's drawing challenge!

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You