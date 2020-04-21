#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Week 5 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 6!

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 5's favorite antagonist challenge.

This week's theme is: Disney on Broadway! This past week we enjoyed a Family Singalong AND the 25th Anniversary concert livestream. Let's keep the Disney magic going with this week's drawing challenge!

The deadlines for the #BwayWorldFanArt challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

Mad hatter from #wonderlandmusical for #bwayworldfanart

A post shared by Kelea (@kelea_art_) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

"You took me down, but you didn't finish me off!" . . Ya girl misses Mean Girls. Uhh this is for the #bwayworldfanart challenge! The theme is 'Favorite Antagonist', and Regina was the first to come to mind. . . . #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlsmusical #meangirlsbroadwaymusical #meangirlsthemusical #meangirlsworldburn #worldburn #reginageorge #reginaregina #regina #mynameisreginageorge #iwannawatchtheworldburn #meangirlsfanart #meangirlsbroadwayfanart #meangirlsmusicalfanart #reginageorgefanart #worldburnfanart #reneerapp #taylorlouderman #broadway #broadwaymusical #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #augustwilson #augustwilsontheatre #broadwayworld #fanart #digitalart

A post shared by Fangirl with a Pencil (@kay_in_pigtails) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

I think we tend to forget that Winnie was aLMOST STABBED BY THE MAN IN THE YELLOW SUIT. But Everything's Golden is also a bop so he's okay in my book. Still, he's an evil banana. Also, I've been trying to do more in terms of posing and atmospheric scenes - how'd I do this time? (i like the coloring but it feels kinda stiff?? maybe it was the expressions,, whoops) #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld #tuckeverlasting #tuckeverlastingmusical #tuckeverlastingbroadway #winniefoster #jessetuck #manintheyellowsuit #musicaltheatre #broadway #broadwayfanart #characterdesign #conceptdesign #digital_art #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #digitaldesign #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #digitalportrait #onlineart #tabletdrawing #tabletpainting

A post shared by (one highfalutin' sonuvagun) (@ripronnica) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; GoFundMe Announced for His Recovery, Family
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)

LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)

Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)

VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)

Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)

THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies.  Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)