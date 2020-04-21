THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG is Now Available on Disney+
The Disney Family Singalong is now available on Disney+!
According to Deadline, Disney+ subscribers can now stream the special in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
The one-hour television special aired on ABC last week. Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosted the nationwide singalong event, which featured celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.
Special guests included Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, John Stamos, and an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" reunited for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."
