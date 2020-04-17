VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert- Live at 7pm!

With performances from original Newsies, Gavin Creel, Norm Lewis, Kerry Butler & more!

The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, after the American Federation of Musicians dropped its opposition to the stream. The online playback will raise money for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping everyone in the theater and performing arts community impacted by the pandemic.

Ryan McCartan (Frozen, TV's Liv and Maddie) will host the stream live from his family's home and will interview special Disney on Broadway stars, from their homes, throughout the evening.

The stream, originally scheduled for April 13, was canceled when Broadway Cares was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert to take place as planned. After an open letter to union leadership from the event's orchestra, who are all members of AFM Local 802, and a groundswell of public support, the union leadership agreed to waive the additional fees.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is helping those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As theaters remain dark, entertainment professionals are facing unprecedented health and financial challenges requiring immediate attention and support. Broadway producers have offered a $1 million challenge and are matching every new donation to the fund dollar-for-dollar. Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.

The concert, dubbed Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was presented onstage November 4, 2019, and featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The sparkling silver anniversary event at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney's smash hit Aladdin, raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The streamed show will feature performances by Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock - The Musical), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sibusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons), Adam Pascal (Rent), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

The show also includes a much-anticipated, high-energy reunion of 18 Newsies from the show's Broadway and national touring productions, and a moving performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.





