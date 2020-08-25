Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Wicked Challenge!

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Aug. 25, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Wicked below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Hadestown!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

#bwwremixwicked

A post shared by Maria Giovana (@leylivy) on

#bwwremixwicked

A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on

No One Mourns the Wicked ?? . . I realized I haven't drawn something musical theatre related in a while so I decided to draw Elphaba from Wicked because I just love that musical so much. I've been trying out new things with my art lately because I don't really like my art style and I kind of like how this turned out. ☺️ Also, today's my birthday!! I'm turning 20 so I'm a little sad that I'm no longer a teenager, but I'm pretty excited. ?? . . #wicked #wickedthemusical #wickedmusical #elphaba #elphabawicked #wickedwitch #wickedwitchofthewest #elphabamusical #musical #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #gershwintheatre #theatre #theater #artistsupportpost #artistsupport #artistsupportingartist #artistsupportingartists #smallartists #smallartist #myart #art #digitalart #wickedfanart #fanart #dreamywillow #dreamywillowart #bwwremixwicked

A post shared by ? | Digital Artist | ? (@dreamy.willow) on


