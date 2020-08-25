Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Wicked Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Wicked below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Hadestown!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
I kinda copied @wordsofbroadway on this one so if that's not ok then I'll delete it. It's most of the lyrics to Defying Gravity for #bwwremixwicked . It's kinda messy and it's not straight at the bottom but oh well ? #wicked #wickedmusical #wickedbway #wickedbroadway #musicals #musical #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #bway #bwaymusical #bwaymusicals #elphaba #glinda #idinamenzel #defyinggravity #art #fanart #bwayfanart #broadwayfanart #wickedfanart
"Tell them how I am defying gravity..." . . Here is a painting I made today! My inspiration was a picture in Wicked: The Grimmerie. . . . please tag me if you use my photo. . . . . . #bwwremixwicked #wicked #elphaba #glinda #defyinggravify #musical #broadway #wickedbroadway #idinamenzel #oz #thewizardofoz #nogooddeed #green #art #artist #paint #painting #acrylicpaint #itsnoteasybeinggreen
Sketch of the amazing Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked, featuring my not-so-subtle avoidance of drawing hands ?. Created using pen and watercolour pencils! #bwwremixwicked #sketch #sketchbook #watercolourpencils #wicked #wickedthemusical #idinamenzel #kristinchenoweth #drawing #artistsofinstagram #glinda #elphaba #popular
This is my entry for #bwwremixwicked challenge. It's of @sunnybrittney as Glinda on the main Wicked logo made up of lyrics from the show. Brittney Johnson made history as the first woman of color to play Glinda on Broadway!! ? . . #broadway #musicaltheatre #broadwayfanart #bwayfanart #wicked #wickedthemusical #wickedmusical #wickedbway #glinda #elphaba #wickedfanart #textart
Aye, my first Wicked fanart in a while! Here's a drawing of Galinda and Elphaba to end off the weekend. I'm taking my English oral exam tomorrow ? So, um, that's it, I guess? Byeeeee Tags: #bwayworldfanart #bwwremixwicked #wicked #wickedmusical #elphabathropp #glindathegoodwitch #galindaupland #artistsoninstagram
@vitric.citrus 's suggestion made me realize I'd never posted a standalone Glinda piece, and I simply adore this dress, so here it is! Swipe for a bonus slide of the two witches, finally complete after a whole year. - #glinda #elphaba #imnotthatgirl #wicked #wickedmusical #wickedfanart #bwwremixwicked #broadway #broadwayfanart #sixfanarts #digitalart #digitalillustration
WICKED ÒWÓ , here's a redraw of an old portrait I made. Submission for #bwwremixwicked @officialbroadwayworld @wicked_musical #art #artist #drawing #artwork #painting #illustration #design #sketch #artistsoninstagram #draw #instaart #artoftheday #myart #digitalpainting #digitaldrawing #digitalart #digitalillustration #digital_drawing #digital_art #digitalsketch #digitaldoodle #digitalartist #digitalportrait #digitalartwork #arte #dtiys #wickedthemusical #wicked #artofvisuals
"Well, it depends what you mean by friend. I did know her. That is, our paths did cross ... at school. But you must understand, it was a long time ago. And we were both very young." One of my favourite scene ? What is your favourite moment in the show ? #wicked #glinda #elphaba #shiz #wickedthemusical #wickedwitchofthewest #glindathegood #noonemournsthewicked #galindaupland #elphabathropp #flashback #digitalart #digitaldrawing #wickedfanart #fanart #onlyintermission #missingtheatre #broadway #westend #gershwintheatre #apollovictoriatheatre @wickeduk @wicked_musical @officialbroadwayworld #bwwremixwicked
No One Mourns the Wicked ?? . . I realized I haven't drawn something musical theatre related in a while so I decided to draw Elphaba from Wicked because I just love that musical so much. I've been trying out new things with my art lately because I don't really like my art style and I kind of like how this turned out. ☺️ Also, today's my birthday!! I'm turning 20 so I'm a little sad that I'm no longer a teenager, but I'm pretty excited. ?? . . #wicked #wickedthemusical #wickedmusical #elphaba #elphabawicked #wickedwitch #wickedwitchofthewest #elphabamusical #musical #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #gershwintheatre #theatre #theater #artistsupportpost #artistsupport #artistsupportingartist #artistsupportingartists #smallartists #smallartist #myart #art #digitalart #wickedfanart #fanart #dreamywillow #dreamywillowart #bwwremixwicked
More Hot Stories For You
-
Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning...
VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew Jam...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
BLACK IS KING Director Blitz Bazawule to Helm THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
Deadline is reporting that Blitz Bazawule, director of the Beyonce feature Black Is King on Disney+ has signed on to direct the movie musical of the T...
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!
Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slight...
Top 10 Tunes with Reneé Rapp
What is Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp listening to?...