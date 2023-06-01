Charlotte d'Amboise, Dylis Croman, Jennifer Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Charlotte d'Amboise as “Roxie Hart” on June 12 and Dylis Croman as “Roxie Hart,” Jennifer Fouché as “Matron Mama Morton,” Ryan Silverman as “Billy Flynn” and Evan Harrington as “Amos Hart” all beginning June 5, 2023.

Chicago is Broadway's most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history. For more information, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

CHARLOTTE d'AMBOISE (Roxie Hart) returns to Chicago after starring as Fastrada in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippin. For her portrayal of Roxie in the Chicago's first national tour, she earned L.A. Drama Critics Circle, L.A. Ovation and Bay Area Theatre Circle awards. Her other NY credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie, Tony nomination), Sweet Charity (Charity, Fred Astaire Award), Can-Can (Encores!), Contact, Damn Yankees (Lola, Fred Astaire Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony nomination), Company, Carrie, Song and Dance and Cats. Film: The acclaimed documentary Every Little Step, Frances Ha, The Preacher's Wife, The In Crowd. With her husband Terrence Mann, Ms. d'Amboise teaches a summer musical theatre intensive. Visit www.triplearts.com. Follow me on Twitter @CharlotteDAmboi.

Dylis Croman (Roxie Hart) is thankful to have been a part of the Chicago family for over 10 years. Other Broadway credits include Bob Fosse's DANCIN', A Chorus Line (standby Cassie/Sheila), Sweet Charity (Rosie, u/s Charity), Oklahoma, Thou Shalt Not (u/s Therese Raquin), and Fosse. National tour credits: Movin' Out (Brenda), Thoroughly Modern Millie, New York Stage & Film's In Your Arms, Applause and Chicago. On television, she appeared as Andrew Daniels on “Guiding Light”, “Smash” on NBC, Fosse (trumpet solo, filmed for PBS “Great Performances in America”), as well as many national commercials. Thank you to my beautiful family and friends for your endless love and support. You carry me through it all. This is dedicated to you, Annie. Instagram: @dycro33

Jennifer Fouché (Matron “Mama” Morton) Broadway: POTUS, Chicago, Chicken and Biscuits. Chicago (National Tour, Japan Tour). Off Broadway: White Girl In Danger, SISTAS The Musical, (Original Cast). Richard III (SoHo Shakes). Off West End: Half Me, Half You. TV: “Wu Tang: An American Saga”, “Jessica Jones”, “Quantico”, “Person of Interest”, “SMASH”, “Pinkalicious & Peteriffic”, “Fairly Odd Parents”. Film: B Boy Blues, Crown Heights IG: @jkfouche

Ryan Silverman (Billy Flynn) received a Best Actor Drama Desk nomination for Side Show on Broadway. Other New York credits include Passion (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), The Phantom of the Opera and Cry- Baby. Other credits:, A Little Night Music (Pasadena Playhouse), Ragtime (TUTS), A Sign Of The Times (Delaware Theatre Company), Into the Woods (MUNY), Camelot (Kennedy Center), West Side Story (Olivier nominated production). TV/Film: “Suits,” “The Good Fight,” “Gossip Girl,” Sex and the City 2, “True Blood.” Concert performances: The New York Pops (Carnegie Hall), Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cincinnati Pops, Houston Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Seattle Symphony and more. www.ryansilverman.com and Instagram: @ryanbsilverman

Evan Harrington (Amos Hart) is grateful to return to Chicago! Broadway: A Christmas Carol (Fezziwig), Once (Billy), Peter and the Starcatcher (Alf), The Phantom of the Opera (Piangi), and Avenue Q (Brian). National Tours: Into The Woods (Baker), Once (1st National Tour), The Music Man, and Camelot. Regional: Roundabout's revival of The Robber Bridegroom, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Titanic and The Full Monty. TV: “30 Rock”, “Orange Is The New Black”, “Evil”. IG: @EKHarrington24 www.evanharrington.com

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Dani Spieler.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.