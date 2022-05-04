Charles Kaiman Paintings to Be Shown at Blue Mountain Gallery

Charles Kaiman is exhibiting new still life paintings at Blue Mountain Gallery from May 24 through June 18, 2022. He works in oil, directly from the motif, in natural light. He focuses on eschewing visual preconceptions while painting and pays careful attention to modulations of perceived color and value in the motif directly in front of him in the studio. He learned this technique when studying with Edwin Dickinson in the 1960's at the Art Students' League.

He refined the technique to his liking by extrapolating vocal to visual technique, while listening to and reading memoirs of great Bel Canto singers, especially Adelina Patti. A graduate of NYU, Kaiman became a nurse practitioner after graduating from Hunter College with both BS and MSN degrees. He worked at the VA for over 30 years in the field of PTSD. He finds painting with the above technique the perfect anxiolytic, likely allowing him to avoid burnout from treating PTSD patients.

Kaiman has had multiple shows in New York, as well as elsewhere in the United States and abroad. His work is in numerous collections and he has published many paintings in the American Journal of Nursing, including 5 covers. The nursing journal published his feature article on the exacerbation of PTSD with aging in WW2 veterans.

Kaiman witnessed the 9/11 attack at close range and left New York shortly afterwards. Since then, he has lived and painted in New Mexico.