Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January

Charity Angél Dawson is joining the cast of & Juliet! Dawson will star as Angélique, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Dawson made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Side Show, and recently starred on Broadway as Wanda Sellner in Mrs. Doubtfire and as Becky in Waitress, a role she reprises opposite Sara Bareilles in the film’s live-capture, out this week. After originating the role of ‘Angélique’ on the West End, and capturing the hearts of Broadway audiences, Melanie La Barrie will play her final performance in the Broadway company on December 30, 2023.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& JULIET has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. & Juliet can soon be seen around the globe with upcoming productions in Australia (December 2023), a UK Tour (July 2024), a US Tour (September 2024) and Germany (October 2024). The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com.

In addition to Dawson, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

Charity Angél Dawson’s Broadway credits include Chicago (Matron “Mama” Morton), Mrs. Doubtfire (Wanda Sellner), Waitress (Becky), Side Show (Fortune Teller). Off-Broadway: Disaster! (Lavora). Tours: Dreamgirls (Effie White), The Color Purple (Darlene). Regional: Hercules (Clio) at Paper Mill Playhouse; Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Portland Center Stage; Kiss Me, Kate at Hartford Stage Company (Hattie); The Wiz (Evillene). 1 Corinthians 13: 4–8