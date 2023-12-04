Central Park Dance Presents THE NUTCRACKER This Weekend

Central Park Dance will return to The Capitol Theatre with their annual production of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. With more than 100 students from the school, professional dancers and young dancers from the surrounding communities, audiences have two chances to enjoy this timeless tale.

In celebrating a legacy that has spanned across more than four decades, Central Park Dance has made its mark on the Westchester dance community as a producer of original ballets that invite their expansive disciplines and levels to participate. Dancers of all ages will make up their large ensemble of performers, spanning from the littlest mouse to the blizzard of snowflakes, and will bring this iconic story to life on a stage that has been coined Westchester's Premiere Rock Palace.

“In our more than 40 years in Westchester, we have watched several generations of students dance through our doors,” explains Maria Bai and Mario La Strada, founder and directors of Central Park Dance Studio. “We have made it our mission to offer students a well-rounded dance education that includes not only time in the studio, but opportunities to interact with and perform for our community. We are overwhelmed by the support we have received around our sold-out productions over the last 7 years, and we are so lucky to be able to expand the opportunity to more students and more families each year.”

Central Park Dance's The Nutcracker is directed by Patricia Arenson, in collaboration with Artistic Director Maria Bai.

The Nutcracker performances will take place on Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale to the public Friday, October 27 at Click Here

The Capitol Theater is located at 149 Westchester Avenue in Portchester and is accessible by the Metro North New Haven Line to Port Chester. There is limited street parking, and parking in all Capitol Theatre lots is permitted until 1 hour after the performance ends.