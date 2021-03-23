Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrating Sondheim is Streaming on Demand!

Available March 22-25

Mar. 23, 2021  
This dazzling cornucopia of music and song - originally staged last autumn to celebrate the musical legend's 90th birthday year - sees CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans joined on the Chichester Festival Theatre stage by stars from London's West End to perform numbers from some of Sondheim's major and lesser-known works, broadcast on the composer's 91st birthday.

The star-studded line-up is:

Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County and Fun Home) who starred opposite Daniel Evans in Sunday in the Park with George in London and on Broadway, for which they both won Olivier Awards and were nominated for Tonys. Daniel also won an Olivier Award for Merrily We Roll Along in the West End.

Gabrielle Brooks (The Wizard of Oz, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Book of Mormon and UK tours of Hairspray and Avenue Q);

Olivier Award-winning Clive Rowe (Me and My Girl, Kiss Me, Kate; Guys and Dolls);

Olivier Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Kiss Me, Kate - Olivier Award-winning; A Little Night Music and Into The Woods.)

This Encore performance will be streamed at 7pm GMT on 22 March and will then be available to watch On Demand until 11.59pm GMT on 25 March.

Tickets from £10

Click HERE to purchase your tickets.


