Celebrate the Songs that Were 'Almost on Broadway' with Broadway by the Year!

Live from NYC's Town Hall® The Town Hall http://www.thetownhall.org A non-profit national landmark founded by suffragists in 1921 Monday, June 27, 2022 • 8:00pm The Town Hall Presents Broadway By The Year® "Almost on Broadway" Songs from The Fantasticks, Forever Plaid, Forbidden Broadway, When Pigs Fly, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Beehive and more! Created, Written, Directed and Hosted by Scott Siegel Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah), Ed Staudenmayer (Forbidden Broadway), Kellie Rabke (Children of Eden), Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea). The world of theater music is bedazzled with songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. So, for the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year will venture outside the confines of The Great White Way to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway and in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of Off-Broadway shows that launched famous songs includes Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Bat Boy, Beehive and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the shows that never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Zorro, and The Witches of Eastwick. Come and enjoy a night of brilliant musical theater, filled with famous songs, from shows that were Almost on Broadway! This year, The Town Hall will set a new, exciting standard for its signature series, with each concert highlighting a major musical theater theme. They are: The New Wave that will feature the breakthrough new composers of the last twenty-five years; From The Ziegfeld Follies to Moulin Rouge, which will explore the remarkable history of jukebox musicals and the great age of musical revues; Almost on Broadway that, for the first time in Broadway by the Year history, tackles the great musical theater songbook that never reached the Great White Way; and, finally, the biggest, most ambitious concert in Broadway by the Year's history, A One Night Only History of Broadway Song and Dance. The critically acclaimed series has blossomed from an idea to what Show Business Weekly deems, "...an invaluable and entertaining jewel in the cabaret crown of New York." Ticket sales have soared and stellar reviews have included The New York Times, which calls it, "Witty, breezily paced. . .informative. . .valuable. . .the right perspective of lighthearted nostalgia..." Author/Critic Scott Siegel created the series for Town Hall, which he writes and hosts. Siegel takes audiences of all ages on a musical tour of the Great White Way, offering an entertaining verbal account of Broadway's history. Each evening celebrates the songs from Broadway shows of a selected year, sung by a cast of talented cabaret and Broadway performers. This marvelous program not only highlights favorite show-stopping numbers, it also features lesser-known gems. As a National Historic Landmark, The Town Hall has played a significant role in New York City's cultural life and social evolution since 1921, when it was built by a suffragist organization as a gathering place for all New Yorkers.