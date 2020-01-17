Celebrate Your Hogwarts House at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD House Pride Nights on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate the Hogwarts houses with four special performances dedicated to each house. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw houses are the four living and learning communities for Hogwarts students, named after the wizarding school's four founders.

The first 100 audience members who arrive early on each Thursday will receive early access to the theatre at 5:45pm, special access to the theatre bars and gift shop, and the opportunity to participate in Harry Potter trivia featuring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast appearances. All audience members will receive a house-themed souvenir pin and have the opportunity to enter the house pride costume contest.

On Thursday, February 13th and Friday, February 14th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Hufflepuffs - just, loyal and unafraid of toil.

On Thursday, February 20th and Friday, February 21st, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Slytherins - cunning, determined and ambitious.

On Thursday, February 27th and Friday, February 28th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Gryffindors - daring, chivalrous and brave at heart.

On Thursday, March 5th and Friday, March 6th, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will celebrate Ravenclaws - wise, creative and brimming with wit.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

The Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Makayla Joy Connolly, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch and playing a variety of characters.

Ms. Farb and Ms. Reid are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

