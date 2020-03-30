Celebrate Passover With The Jewish Museum Virtually
The Jewish Museum will present a free Passover family concert on Zoom with "kid rocker" ShirLaLa on Sunday, April 5 at 11:00 am.
ShirLaLa (Shira Kline) will perform delightful twists to favorite holiday songs. Kids (ages 2 and up) will be encouraged to jump like a frog, ask the Four Questions, and dance with tambourines in an at-home adventure in celebration of Passover. Audiences can join from anywhere, no video/microphone necessary (video of audience members will not be visible to others). The program will stream at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HPg2p8ffSW69MAnCe_eK-Q - webinar ID: 488 797 934.
The Jewish Museum also offers audio tours of select works relating to Passover found in the Museum's collection. Families can explore Amy Klein Reichert's Miriam Cup; Nicole Eisenman's painting Seder; and Ludwig Yehuda Wolpert's Passover set.
