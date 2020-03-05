Cathy Weis Projects announces the spring 2020 season of Sundays on Broadway, an intimate series of performances, film screenings, readings, and discussions on Sunday evenings at WeisAcres.

The spring season is curated by Cathy Weis and guest curators Emily Climer, Joanna Kotze, Luis Lara Malvacia, Jeremy Nelson, and Vicky Shick. All events begin at 6pm. $10 suggested donation at the door. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan.

Choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis launched Sundays on Broadway in May 2014. This one-of-a-kind series serves as a gathering place for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo loft. Since its inception, the series has presented the work of dozens of choreographers, filmmakers, performers, and visual artists.

The spring 2020 season will feature new and in-progress works by Mayfield Brooks, Malcolm Goldstein, and K.J. Holmes (April 5), Juliette Mapp, Anat Shamgar, and Sugar Vendil (April 19), Marbles Jumbo Radio and Priscilla Marrero (April 26), Collin Kelly, Molly Heller, and DEBORAH (May 3), BoxCutter Collective, Salley May, and Sarah Michelson (May 17), Martita Abril, Stanley Gambucci, and Patricia Hoffbauer (May 24), and Emma Rose Brown, Molissa Fenley, and Shorties featuring ten surprise artists (May 31).

Spring 2020 Schedule

Sunday, April 5

Curated by Cathy Weis

Shared evening: Mayfield Brooks, Malcolm Goldstein, K.J. Holmes

Movement-based performance artist and vocalist Mayfield Brooks will perform a decomposition improvisation.

Malcolm Goldstein will perform his recent music, wandering still, revised now for solo violin/voice, with text source in Basho's last haiku. It can be thought of as a miniature Noh theater/soundings, a song upon the way of life and death.

Inspired by an ancient oak tree in Solvik, Sweden, 900 Bees are Humming takes pause to enter the mythology of bees and the current state of emergency of our environment and of our selves. Using dance, voice, text, and projections, K.J. Holmes explores death, life, and transformation as a necessary revelation to embodiment and evolution.

Sunday, April 19

Curated by Vicky Shick

Shared evening: Juliette Mapp, Anat Shamgar, Sugar Vendil

Juliette Mapp will present material from a new solo titled Soft Lockdown.

Anat Shamgar will perform What is left, a piece that evolves from the passion for space as a platform of action, of connection with the other, and with a focus in "what is left" when the practice of the dance is taking place. The work has undergone various stages of development as a solo dance, and in collaboration with other artists and performers.

Sugar Vendil will share work integrating music and movement from her Test Sites, a series of performance pieces that are experiments in process. Each Test Site involves a short-term process and is an exercise in limits and creativity.

Sunday, April 26

Curated by Jeremy Nelson

Shared evening: Marbles Jumbo Radio, Priscilla Marrero

Marbles Jumbo Radio's great-grandmother's feet were bound when she was a child. This was not so long ago. This (performance) may be an act of redress to the nonconsensual captivity of women in imperial contexts, from antiquity to present, and a dance that attends to the injuries of their thwarted volitions and desires. Unbinding her/them would be sonic revolt, would be bone divination, would be devotion.

Priscilla Marrero will present an excerpt from Shimmer + SHIFT_, an evening-length piece about a womyn in search of Luz. She wonders if together we can migrate with a glimmer of hope and a little bit of sparkle.

Sunday, May 3

Curated by Joanna Kotze

Shared evening: Collin Kelly, Molly Heller, DEBORAH

we all ran around the backyard proposes a celebration of the in-between as a way to embrace uncertainty and not-knowing. Clad in new age regalia, Collin Kelly uses dance and monologue to launch a tirade against the onslaught of toxic positivity while invoking a celebration of unabashed humanness.

Molly Heller's Finding is a solo about loneliness. It is about desire and the relentlessness of wanting. It loops patterns and re-threads monotony. It is change and changing. Structured from a collection of heart idioms, this work physicalizes the attempt to find connection and befriends our complexities.

DEBORAH consists of Asli Bulbul, Eleanor Hullihan, Emma Judkins, and Jimmy Jolliff.

They use improvisation to look at their histories as people and with dance and music. They explore the ways their moving, sounding, thinking are held over from past experiences and ask: What is forbidden, what is assumed, and who are we now? As performers they are active, present, intense, and ready to produce something singular.

Sunday, May 17

Curated by Cathy Weis

Shared evening: BoxCutter Collective, Salley May, Sarah Michelson

BoxCutter Collective brings a pre-post consumerist existentialist performance in two, three, and four dimensions. The only thing that is one hundred percent guaranteed is genuine deepfake proof, A REAL LIFE PUPPET SHOW!

Salley May will present Unknown, Sunday in collaboration with Annie Lanzillotto, Simba Yangala, and Pedro J. Rosado Jr. Notes from the back wards. Hospital pajamas and prison stripes. On this night they break out. Again.

Sarah Michelson will present something or other.

Sunday, May 24

Curated by Luis Lara Malvacia

Shared evening: Martita Abril, Stanley Gambucci, Patricia Hoffbauer

Martita Abril is Mexican and says she will do something very Mexican.

Stanley Gambucci is allowing this work to refuse and withhold, imagining/questioning the potential for preservation in illegibility.

Continuing with her exploration of the ways in which violence is expressed in performance, Patricia Hoffbauer returns to Sundays on Broadway with a few surprise fellow artists to dialogue and dance with, as well as to show some new ideas on this topic she has been experimenting with for the last few years.

Sunday, May 31

Co-curated by Cathy Weis and Emily Climer

Shared evening: Emma Rose Brown, Molissa Fenley, Shorties

Using live and pre-recorded body sounds to create an uneasy environment, multidisciplinary artist Emma Rose Brown's work follows the connections and discordance of three performers as they pass through the storm of their own movement making.

Molissa Fenley will present Untitled (Haiku). The work combines two experiments: Some Phrases I'm Hoping Andy Would Like (danced at Judson Church, New York City, on September 17, 2019, in honor of the late choreographer Andy de Groat) and Untitled (Haiku), a work created in collaboration with poet Joy Harjo and composer Larry Mitchell (danced at the Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach, FL, on November 2, 2019).

Shorties is a flurry of micro-dances-one- to two-minute improvisations-performed in quick succession by ten surprise performers.

For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit www.cathyweis.org.





