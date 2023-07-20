Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park takes place every Thursday in July.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Today, July 20, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continues its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's performances will include: How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. For additional details, schedule updates, and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can visit www.litefm.com. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.



