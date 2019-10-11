Casting Announced For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG National Tour

After a successful first year playing in over 25 North American cities and recouping its investment in just 15 weeks, the producers of The Play That Goes Wrong are thrilled to announce that the National Tour will continue across North America for the 2019-2020 season. The Play That Goes Wrong will play over 35 new markets, kicking off in Sioux Falls, SD at the Washington Pavilion on October 18, 2019. Other stops include Richmond, VA; Fayetteville, AR; Charlotte, NC; Orlando, FL; West Palm Beach, FL; Tucson, AZ; Indianapolis, IN; Norfolk, VA; Schenectady, NY; Seattle, WA; and Madison, WI. For a complete list of tour stops, visit BroadwayGoesWrong.com.

Producer Kevin McCollum said "We could not have dreamed of a more enthusiastic response from audiences around the country for The Play That Goes Wrong, so we are thrilled to continue filling theaters with laughter and spreading Mischief (Theatre) across America for another year."

The tour features Jason Bowen as Trevor, Todd Buonopane as Dennis, Chris French as Jonathan, Bianca Horn as Annie, Jacqueline Jarrold as Sandra, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, and Michael Thatcher as Robert. The cast also includes Brock Bivens, Shelley Fort, Jemma Jane, and Conor Seamus Moroney.

Co-written by Mischief Theatrecompany members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayerand Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrongis a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Entertainment Weekly calls The Play That Goes Wrong "Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium." The Huffington Post calls it "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" And the New York Post says it's "Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it continues delighting audiences. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fifth year in the West End and playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over 2 million people around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewisand Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The Play That Goes Wrongtouris directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell,featuring set design by Nigel Hook,lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com

