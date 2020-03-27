Carmen Cusack and More Launch New Center Theatre Group Video Series

Center Theatre Group has launched a new digital artistic project titled Art Goes On.

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art-and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of Center Theatre Group's artistic community on a personal level. Sharing what theatre means to them along with showcasing their art in the time of social distancing, this new video series highlights the importance of theatre both for the artist and audience.

The series launched with three inspiring artists and friends of Center Theatre Group: Carmen Cusack, Bill Irwin and Jennifer Leigh Warren. Other artists whose work will be featured include Hugo Armstrong, Kyle Branch, Kate Burton, Maria Dizzia, David Henry Hwang, Alan Mandell and Dominique Morisseau, among others.

"This momentary pause we all must take for the greater good is a powerful time of reflection, imagination and innovation for our staff and our family of artists," said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh. "We created the Art Goes On project as a way to connect and bring our community, our audiences and our artists all together and share something we all love: the theatre. Artists involved are sharing what it means to live in this moment and that we are all in this together. We believe that theatre, and the arts, are a vital component to society and there will always be a desire to experience it live, but at this time we needed to develop something unique to remind us that art goes on, and so do we."

Each week, new videos will be added to the Center Theatre Group website and updates will be shared through the company's social media channels with the hashtag #ArtGoesOn.

It is available to view on line at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.





