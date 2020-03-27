Carmen Cusack and More Launch New Center Theatre Group Video Series
Center Theatre Group has launched a new digital artistic project titled Art Goes On.
Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art-and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of Center Theatre Group's artistic community on a personal level. Sharing what theatre means to them along with showcasing their art in the time of social distancing, this new video series highlights the importance of theatre both for the artist and audience.
The series launched with three inspiring artists and friends of Center Theatre Group: Carmen Cusack, Bill Irwin and Jennifer Leigh Warren. Other artists whose work will be featured include Hugo Armstrong, Kyle Branch, Kate Burton, Maria Dizzia, David Henry Hwang, Alan Mandell and Dominique Morisseau, among others.
"This momentary pause we all must take for the greater good is a powerful time of reflection, imagination and innovation for our staff and our family of artists," said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Lindsay Allbaugh. "We created the Art Goes On project as a way to connect and bring our community, our audiences and our artists all together and share something we all love: the theatre. Artists involved are sharing what it means to live in this moment and that we are all in this together. We believe that theatre, and the arts, are a vital component to society and there will always be a desire to experience it live, but at this time we needed to develop something unique to remind us that art goes on, and so do we."
Each week, new videos will be added to the Center Theatre Group website and updates will be shared through the company's social media channels with the hashtag #ArtGoesOn.
It is available to view on line at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)