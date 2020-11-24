Carly Hughes, Gillian Jacobs, Bebe Neuwirth And More Added To The 24 Hour Plays' 20th Annual Broadway Gala

Today, The 24 Hour Plays expanded the list of stage, screen and music stars that will join the 20th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala! As previously announced, a virtual performance will stream LIVE on Tuesday, December 1st at 8:00 PM.

Joining the lineup are Tommy Dorfman, Clark Gregg, Carly Hughes, Gillian Jacobs, Rahne Jones, David Krumholtz, LOLO, Bebe Neuwirth, John Clarence Stewart, Michael Zegen, and Impromptu Beats, a musical performance group featuring alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists. Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds will direct the original plays that will be written, rehearsed, produced, and performed in 24 hours.

They join previously announced performers Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Mike Doughty, Rachel Dratch, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Marcia Gay Harden, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Matt Lauria, Katherine McNamara, Portia, Solea Pfeiffer, AnnaSophia Robb, Sheila Vand, and M. Ward; plus writers Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee.

To celebrate this special anniversary, the gala will also feature a special preshow event hosted by Alex Edelman! Fans have the option to join Alex and our incredible cast in toasting to 20 years of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway - and enjoy a few other exclusive surprises, including a special performance by 2020 Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill). Tickets for the preshow and the gala are available here.

"Since 2001, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists from theater, film and TV to produce an annual celebrity charity event," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. During the pandemic, we've brought time-limited theater to audiences around the world through 21 rounds and counting of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. On December 1, our 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala will feature familiar faces from throughout that history in an unmissable experience where six new plays are written, rehearsed, performed and streamed in 24 hours."

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 9 PM the night before the performance. The writers, directors, actors and production staff-many of whom have never worked with or met one another! -gather virtually for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning the following morning for an 8 PM performance on December 1st.

Proceeds from the gala support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit programs, including The 24 Hour Plays National Fellows (our free professional intensive for young theater artists), The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues (over 342 free-to-view socially-distanced theater pieces during the pandemic), productions of The 24 Hour Plays with theater partners worldwide, and subsidized productions for schools and colleges.

