Can You Guess the New Season Coming to Paper Mill?

Feb. 8, 2018  

Each year Paper Mill Playhouse distributes five images that tease the titles of productions for the upcoming season. Can you guess the shows based on the images below?

Check back at the end of February to for the full season announcement!

Can You Guess the New Season Coming to Paper Mill?

Paper Mill Playhouse, a not-for-profit arts organization under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Todd Schmidt (Managing Director) and recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the country's leading regional theaters. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For additional information, visit www.papermill.org.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Ben Platt Will Lead New Ryan Murphy Series- THE POLITICIAN; Barbra Streisand in Talks to Co-Star
  • Breaking: FALSETTOS Will Launch National Tour in 2019!
  • Next In Line! Taylor Trensch Gets Ready to Officially Wave Through Evan Hansen's Window
  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY to Hold Special Performance for SiriusXM Subscribers
  • Breaking: Carmen Cusack, Steven Pasquale, Matthew Broderick & More Will Star in New Shows at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Full Season Announced!
  • Tyne Daly, Sierra Boggess and More Lead IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU Concert at 92Y, David Hyde Pierce Hosts

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com