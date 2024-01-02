CURSED CHILD Sets New Sales Record With Best Week For A Play in Broadway History

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

Now, Cursed Child set another Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play, reporting a gross of $2,718,487.50 for the week ending December 31, 2023. This gross, which also set a new house record for the Lyric Theatre, passed the high mark set by the play for the week ending January 1, 2023 ($2,671,191). Additionally, according to HPTP Holdings earnings filed at UK Companies House, the Broadway production has moved into profit.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child– the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series– has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 5th anniversary.

The six-time Tony Award-winning play picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.