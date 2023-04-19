HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway Investment

The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it's Broadway investment! The show recouped late last year (2022).

Currently celebrating the 5th anniversary of opening at the Lyric Theatre, the formerly two-part play returned as a single play after the shut-down and has become one of the great post-pandemic success stories on Broadway.

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. "Five Days of Magic" kicks off today, Wednesday, April 19th, when audiences at the matinee performance will witness a special presentation from the New York City Mayor's Office.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).