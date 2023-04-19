Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway Investment

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway Investment

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently celebrating the 5th anniversary of opening at the Lyric Theatre.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it's Broadway investment! The show recouped late last year (2022).

Currently celebrating the 5th anniversary of opening at the Lyric Theatre, the formerly two-part play returned as a single play after the shut-down and has become one of the great post-pandemic success stories on Broadway.

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. "Five Days of Magic" kicks off today, Wednesday, April 19th, when audiences at the matinee performance will witness a special presentation from the New York City Mayor's Office.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).






Related Stories
CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniv. Festivities; New Photos Released! Photo
CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniv. Festivities; New Photos Released!
To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. We have all the details, plus all new production images!
HARRY POTTER Television Series in the Works Photo
HARRY POTTER Television Series in the Works
The stories from each of the Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved.
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate its 5th Anniversary on Broadway Photo
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate its 5th Anniversary on Broadway
The Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to mark its 5th anniversary later this month at the Lyric Theatre in Times Square.
Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKT Photo
Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKT
We all know the three magical words in the theatrical world, 'It's Opening Night'! The excitement, the jitters, the murmurations in the lobby and the auditorium before the curtain rises for something new.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Lea Salonga, Christy Altomare, And More Celebrate Ahrens & Flaherty At Classic Stage Company's MAKE THEM HEAR YOUPhotos: Lea Salonga, Christy Altomare, And More Celebrate Ahrens & Flaherty At Classic Stage Company's MAKE THEM HEAR YOU
April 18, 2023

Check out photos from Classic Stage Company;s Make Them Hear You: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens and Flaherty. This unforgettable evening showcased songs from across the legendary careers of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning writers of Ragtime, Anastasia, A Man of No Importance, and more. 
Photos: Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join The Skivvies At Chelsea Table + StagePhotos: Krysta Rodriguez, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join The Skivvies At Chelsea Table + Stage
April 18, 2023

Last night, The Skivvies performed at New York City’s Chelsea’s Table and Stage. The Skivvies is a Duo performance group made up of Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina who are known for their Undie Rock duo who strip down songs...literally. See photos from inside the event.
Tony Nominee Ann Hampton Callaway Announces New Tour DatesTony Nominee Ann Hampton Callaway Announces New Tour Dates
April 18, 2023

Tony Award-nominated Broadway legend Ann Hampton Callaway is heading out on tour in 2023 to promote her new album, Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!
Listen: Original Songs From Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY Now StreamingListen: Original Songs From Eric Ulloa & Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY Now Streaming
April 18, 2023

Original songs from the short film, Mikey’s Army have been released digitally on all music streaming platforms.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/16/23
April 18, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/16/2023.
share