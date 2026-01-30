CROSSWORDS To Be Presented At 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

Crosswords, written by AJ Rose and directed by Megan Lummus, will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival, produced by FRIGID New York. Performances will take place April 2–20 at the Chain Theatre Mainstage.

The production will run approximately 60 minutes and will also be available via livestream.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Gene and Val appear content in their white-picket-fence life until a serial killer’s ciphered note appears in their morning newspaper. As they attempt to decode the message in hopes of ending the fear and violence gripping their community, the couple begins to confront secrets embedded within their own relationship. The play explores whether they will continue unraveling the mysteries entangling their lives or retreat into the comfort of willful ignorance.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast will feature Katherine McCrackin as Val, Beck Barsanti as Gene, Ryann Jerome as Radio (Female), and Jack Cameron as Radio (Male).

The creative team includes Geof Newton as Stage Manager, with intimacy and fight assistance by Katherine McCrackin and Beck Barsanti.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

AJ Rose is a playwright and educator whose work has been produced nationally and internationally. Her play Love Isn’t Real received BroadwayWorld Birmingham’s Original Script of the Decade recognition, and her short film Lost and Found earned Audience Choice honors at Samford Theatre’s Film Festival. Rose’s work frequently explores nonverbal storytelling and movement-based narrative.

Megan Lummus is a director, accessibility advocate, and Resident Director with the Neurodivergent New Play Series. Her work focuses on inclusive theatrical practices and has been featured by Playbill and The Theatre Times. She has directed and assisted productions across New England and New York and regularly speaks on accessibility in the arts.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open, lottery-based festival that provides artists with a platform for independent work. As part of the festival’s mission, 100% of box office proceeds are returned directly to participating artists.