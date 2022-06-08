COME FROM AWAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Fall

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). By the time the company takes its final bow, Come From Away will be the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the longest-running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, a milestone the musical will celebrate on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Junkyard Dog Productions said, "When we first saw Come From Away at NAMT, we were profoundly moved by this life-affirming musical set in the wake of 9/11, and the incredible artistry of Irene & David's storytelling. We were passionate to share this work with a wider audience and, throughout its development across North America, we were continually amazed by the overwhelming audience enthusiasm for this story about the power of human kindness. This journey, which started 7 years ago, has exceeded every expectation we could have ever had for Come From Away. We are forever inspired by the unfailing generosity of the people of Newfoundland, and so grateful to the entire COME FROM AWAY Broadway family, onstage and off, many of whom have been with us since our world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre."

Irene Sankoff & David Hein said, "We are immeasurably grateful for the past five years, to Junkyard Dog Productions, Chris Ashley, Kelly Devine, Ian Eisendrath and our entire team, for the support of this incredible Broadway community and for our audiences who embraced and celebrated a story about kindness and being good to one another - a message which is needed now more than ever. Winning awards around the globe and becoming the most successful Canadian musical is a testament to this story and the incredible artistry of every member of our Come From Away family. But we're even more proud of the good we've all been able to do with this show: packing meals for food banks on 9/11, paying it forward with random acts of kindness and raising millions of dollars for countless charities. The candle is still in the window and the kettle's always on at Come From Away, with the continuation of our North American Tour and West End production, the return of our productions in Australia and Canada - and returning from a Netherlands production in Dutch to see an Argentinian production in Spanish, we are amazed how far the incomparable Newfoundland generosity continues to inspire around the globe. It continues to be an honor to tell this story and an incredible gift we'll never forget."

A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, Come From Away began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, earning 7 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley). The original musical recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.

There are four global productions of Come From Away including on Broadway; the four-time Olivier Award-winning, including Best Musical, production in London's West End; the North American Tour and the Australian National Tour. Come From Away will return to Toronto following a run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre in July 2024.

The Critics' Choice Award-nominated live filmed version of Come From Away, captured from the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre stage during the shutdown, is streaming globally on Apple TV+.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY currently features Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella will return as 'Beverley/Annette & others,' a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards, for a strictly limited engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit) will also join the Broadway company direct from the North American Tour on Tuesday, June 21 as 'Bonnie & others.' Olivier Award nominee

Rachel Tucker will return to the role of 'Beverley/Annette & others' on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley will return to the role of 'Bonnie & others' on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Tickets for Come From Away on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office, and range from $49 - $177 (including $2 facility fee). A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited two tickets per person, subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

The playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.



