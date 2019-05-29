COME FROM AWAY Releases Original Broadway Cast Recording On Vinyl This Friday

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

A limited edition two LP yellow vinyl set of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away will be released on Friday, May 31. The vinyl will be available exclusively online and in store at Barnes and Noble. The vinyl lacquers were cut by Clint Holley at Well Made Music and the records were pressed at Memphis Record Pressing. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers.

The original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away features Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren and Sharon Wheatley.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements and supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, and sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America and London, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg followed by a return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre where it played to sold-out houses for a year. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to Toronto's Elgin Theatre earlier this year where the production is now in its second year.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018 and is currently booking into its 3rd year. The critically-acclaimed North American Tour of Come From Away recouped its investment in 19 weeks and recently won four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.

A fourth production of Come From Away opened to critical acclaim at London's Phoenix Theatre, following a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. The London production of Come From Away recently won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).

A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.





