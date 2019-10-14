COME FROM AWAY Releases New Block of Tickets Through June 2020

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Tickets for the Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, now in its third smash hit year on Broadway, are now on sale for performances through Sunday, June 28, 2020. Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Kenita R. Miller; Caesar Samayoa; Astrid Van Wieren; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber and Pearl Sun.

COME FROM AWAY launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg followed by a return to Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre where it played to sold-out houses for a year. Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away transferred to Toronto's Elgin Theatre earlier this year where the production is now in its second year.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018 and is currently booking into its 3rd year. The critically-acclaimed North American Tour of Come From Away recouped its investment in 19 weeks and recently won four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.

A fourth production of Come From Away opened to critical acclaim at London's Phoenix Theatre, following a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. The London production of Come From Away recently won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Outstanding Achievement in Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).

A fifth production of Come From Away made its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne beginning Wednesday, July 3, 2019 and officially opened on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

COME FROM AWAY will open in Shanghai, China at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020 for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information visit TheMusicalCompany.com.





