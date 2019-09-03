COME FROM AWAY Cast And Gander Citizens To Appear At 9/11 Documentary Screening At Sheen Center

On Monday, September 9 at 7PM, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street in NYC), launches the week of 9/11 remembrance with a special advance screening of You Are Here: A Come From Away Story.

A documentary celebrating the hospitality, heroism and humanity of a small Canadian town on 9/11, You Are Here, is influenced by the same events that inspired the hit Broadway musical Come From Away.

A post-screening discussion will feature the documentary's award-winning producer Peter Gentile; citizens of Gander featured in the film, Oz Fudge and Nick and Diane Marson; and cast members from Broadway's Come From Away.

Presented by The Justice Film Festival and MDF Productions, theexclusive, advance screening at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theater is free and open to the public by RSVPing on the website: www.sheencenter.org/shows/here.

On September 11, 2001, global chaos ensued as the World Trade Center Towers came crashing down, and the fate of airline passengers en route to America was literally thrown off course. When 38 planes carrying 6,500 individuals arrived at Gander, Newfoundland, the eastern-most point of North America, the small Canadian town came together to host a group of strangers who would leave as family.

"9/11 is a day that continues to have a deep impact on all New Yorkers," says William Spencer Reilly, Executive Director of The Sheen Center. "As a downtown arts center, 9/11 is particularly resonant for us. So, as New York launches a week of remembrance and reflection, we at The Sheen Center are proud to host this special advance screening event. You Are Here is a meaningful, touching film celebrating the glowing humanity and compassion that poured from a community at one of the world's darkest hours. And the perfect finish to this moving event is to have the producer Peter Gentile and cast members from Broadway's Come From Away here to share this evening with us at The Sheen. The Sheen Center is proud to host the Justice Film Festival annually, so we think that this special screening event is a terrific 'curtain-raiser' for the full festival coming in November."

Following the exclusive September 9 advance screening at The Sheen Center, Fathom Events and MDF Productions will present You Are Here in nearly 800 select movie theaters on Wednesday, September 11 at 7PM local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).





