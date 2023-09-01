CHICAGO to Welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton This Month

Thomas will become the first Asian-American actress to play the role on Broadway.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

CHICAGO to Welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton This Month

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Lili Thomas, making her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama’ Morton beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). She will become the first Asian-American actress to play the role on Broadway.
 

About Lili Thomas


Lili Thomas previously appeared as Cynthia Murphy in the US National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen. She appeared off-Broadway in We’re Gonna Die at Second Stage Theater and The Hello Girls at 59e59. Regionally, she's appeared at Pittsburgh CLO as Helene in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, at Berkeley Rep in Dave Malloy's Octet, at Lincoln Center with the NYPhil, Kennedy Center, Milwaukee Rep and The Rev.
 
Chicago is Broadway’s most iconic John Kander & Fred Ebb / Bob Fosse musical and the longest running American musical in Broadway history.
 

About Chicago


This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.
 
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
 
The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Jennifer Fouché as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Dani Spieler.
 
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
 
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.
 
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
 

Performance Schedule

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm




RELATED STORIES

1
CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
CHICAGO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Chicago on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

2
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Shows Legacy Of Razzle Photo
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle

Last week, Museum of Broadway launched its latest special exhibit: ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO The Musical, celebrating Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb, and John Kander's timeless classic, currently the longest-running show on Broadway. Go inside the new exhibit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the show's producer Barry Weissler, and Museum of Broadway co-founder, Julie Boardman in new video from inside the museum.

3
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

4
dAmboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month Photo
d'Amboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Charlotte d'Amboise as “Roxie Hart” on June 12 and Dylis Croman as “Roxie Hart,” Jennifer Fouché as “Matron Mama Morton,” Ryan Silverman as “Billy Flynn” and Evan Harrington as “Amos Hart” all beginning June 5, 2023.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Chicago Lapel Pin Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Magnet Chicago Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole ScherzingerPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 1st, 2023
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN ConcertLin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Concert
Touring Physical Therapists Join IATSETouring Physical Therapists Join IATSE

Videos

Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You