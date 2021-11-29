CHICAGO Cancels Monday & Tuesday Performances Due to Positive COVID Tests

CHICAGO did not perform this past Saturday night after employees at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID virus.



Today (Monday, November 29), out of an abundance of caution, the producers made the decision that CHICAGO will resume performances on Thursday, December 2. There will be no Monday or Tuesday performance (The show does not play on Wednesdays).

Ticketholders will be contacted by their point of purchase.

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.