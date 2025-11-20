TDF's Graduation Gift to Partner with CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

TDF is offering free one-year TDF Memberships to all graduating seniors from NYC public and charter high schools for the third year in a row. A TDF Membership provides access to the performing arts in New York City—Broadway, Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, music, and dance performances—at deeply discounted ticket prices.



In addition to the free TDF Membership, every student who signs up can enter a drawing to win up to two free tickets to see the upcoming award-winning production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. (special early curtain). The full house will be offered to graduating seniors and their guests. Earlier that day, there will be a graduation celebration by the red steps of TDF’s Times Square TKTS Booth featuring music, an opportunity to take graduation photos, and other fun activities.



New York City Public Schools Arts Office joins TDF in this partnership to forge a lifelong relationship with the arts for the next generation.



NYC public and charter school principals will send all seniors information about TDF’s Graduation Gift with details on how to sign up. To prove eligibility, students will be asked to provide their NYC DOE Student ID number (OSIS number). To learn more about this program, visit tdf.org/gradgift.



Celebrating its third consecutive year, TDF’s Graduation Gift has provided free TDF Memberships to more than 7,500 graduates.

