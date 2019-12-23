CATS Film Brings in $6.5 Million in Opening Weekend
The film adaptation of the musical Cats brought in less than anticipated at the box office for the film's opening weekend.
According to Box Office Mojo, Cats landed at number four overall at the box office, making $6.5 million from 3,380 locations, ranking in the top twenty among worst openings all-time for a film playing in over 3,000 locations. The film received a C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences and continued to lose momentum from there.
Cats also opened internationally this weekend in the UK, where it brought in $4.4 million, bringing its worldwide box office total to just shy of $11 million. The movie is set to expand in 37 markets next week, including France, Australia, Germany, Korea and Mexico.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Universal notified thousands of theaters that they will be receiving an updated version of the film, which will feature "some improved visual effects." According to insiders, director Tom Hooper has requested this change be made. The changes are said to not affect the film's running time.
Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.
Read more about this weekend's box office on Box Office Mojo.
