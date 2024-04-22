Video: Willkommen to Opening Night of CABARET on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Willkommen back to the Kit Kat Club on Broadway! Cabaret just celebrated an epic two-day opening weekend and BroadwayWorld was on hand to chat with the cast and creative team.

"[Cabaret] has humor, lightness, seduction, it moves you, it makes you think... for me that is everything that theatre should be," said Eddie Redmayne on the red carpet. "So the idea of getting to do this piece- Kander and Ebb's extraordinary music on Broadway... my inner 9-year-old is having a disco right now. He's so happy!"

"Living in this world is the privilege of a lifetime," added Gayle Rankin. "The music, the legacy, and being with John [Kander] only last week, it moves me beyond belief. I love him so very much."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team hit the red carpet before the curtain went up!