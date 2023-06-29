Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in July

Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide…) will return to Little Shop of Horrors this summer as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. on July 18. Pinkham joins the cast, alongside returning stars, Tony and Grammy Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Supergirl”) as Seymour (who begins performances on July 25), and Joy Woods (Six) as Audrey. Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) and Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company) will play their final performances as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S and Seymour on July 16, 2023. The smash hit musical continues its open-ended run at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), with tickets on sale through January 5, 2025.

“Bryce Pinkham is a hysterical delight as Orin (& more!) in this production,” says Producer Tom Kirdahy. “We are ecstatic to have him return to the Shop!”

American stage and screen actor Bryce Pinkham is most widely known for originating the role of Monty Navarro in the Tony-winning production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, for which he was nominated for Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk awards. He also notably appeared in the Broadway revival of The Heidi Chronicles as Peter Patrone, for which he was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance; Holiday Inn, The Great Society, Ghost, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Bryce's on-screen appearances include as a series regular on the PBS Civil War drama “Mercy Street,” guest appearances in HBO's Julia, Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series The Get Down, and Robert DeNiro's feature film The Comedian, as well as The Good Wife (CBS), Proven Innocent (FOX), Person of Interest (CBS), Blindspot (NBC) The Blacklist (NBC).

Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour (through July 16), Joy Woods (Six: The Musical, The Notebook) as Audrey, Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S (through July 16), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley asRonnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, michael iannucci, Kevin Pariseau, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, and Melissa Victor.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS design team features Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

This production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Sara Sahin.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid