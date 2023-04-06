Bryan Cranston, ANIMAL FARM & More Receive 2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced the award recipients for 2022. On the Other Hand, We're Happy (Rogue Machine), The Inheritance (Geffen Playhouse), The Lehman Trilogy (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), and Uncle Vanya (Pasadena Playhouse) received the prestigious Production award, with additional honorees named in 17 other categories. In total, 18 different productions were honored, celebrating a wide range of Los Angeles theater. A Noise Within's Animal Farm received the most awards for a single production.

As announced during the Nominations process, The Los Angles Drama Critics Circle has also named the following special award honorees:

The TED SCHMITT Award for the World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play will be awarded to two groundbreaking plays, Tambo & Bones by Dave Harris, and Clean/Espejos by Christine Quintana. Both award winners will receive a cash prize from our Schmitt Award sponsor, The Black List.

The MARGARET HARFORD Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatre will be awarded to Center Theatre Group.

The Milton Katselas Award for Career or Special Achievement in Direction will be awarded to Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. This year's award winner will receive a cash prize from our Katselas Award sponsor, The Nederlander Organization/Broadway in Hollywood.

The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community goes to the SB1116 California Coalition led by Martha Demson (Open Fist Theatre Company), Beatrice Casagran (Ophelia's Jump Productions), Vanessa Stewart (writer, producer, actor), Emmanuel Deleage (Casa 0101), Teri Ball (Center Stage Theater), and Leo Marks (actor, activist). Their efforts resulted in the 2022 passage and signing of the California law (authored and carried by Senator Anthony Portantino) which establishes the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund, a grant program that supports small nonprofit performing arts organizations by providing substantial reimbursements of payroll expenses.

This year, out of an abundance of caution, the LADCC will once again forgo its annual event ceremony and will instead send the plaques to the honorees. Congratulations to all of the award recipients!

The complete list of award recipients for 2022 is as follows:

Production

On the Other Hand, We're Happy, Rogue Machine

The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Uncle Vanya, Pasadena Playhouse

McCulloh Award for Revival

Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Geffen Playhouse

Lead Performance

Featured Performance

Ensemble Performance

Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Solo Performance

Ben Moroski, Dog, Hollywood Fringe Festival

Writing

Jessica Goldberg, Babe, Echo Theater Company

Matthew López, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

Writing Adaptation

Margaret Atwood, The Penelopiad, City Garage

Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Musical Score

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Music Direction

Rod Bagheri, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Nathan Koci, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Marc Macalintal, Assassins, East West Players

Choreography

· David Neumann, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

· Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Broadway in Hollywood/Pantages Theatre

Direction

Mike Donahue, The Inheritance, Geffen Playhouse

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Set Design

Lighting Design

Ken Booth, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Ken Booth, Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

Bradley King, Hadestown, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Costume Design

Angela Balogh Calin, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Sound Design

John Nobori, Sanctuary City, Pasadena Playhouse

Robert Oriol, Metamorphoses, A Noise Within

Kate Wecker, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

CGI/Video

Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy, CTG/Ahmanson Theatre

Specialty

Wig & Make-up, Tony Valdés, Animal Farm, A Noise Within

Every effort has been made to ascertain proper credits for our award recipients. We regret any errors or omissions. Any that come to our attention will be corrected on our LADCC website and (when applicable) on a recipient's award plaque.

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle was founded in 1969. It is dedicated to excellence in theatrical criticism, and to the encouragement and improvement of theatre in Greater Los Angeles.

The 2022 LADCC membership consisted of:

Lara J. Altunian, Stage Raw, L.A. Dance Chronicle

Katie Buenneke, Stage Raw, Theater Digest

Peter Debruge, Variety

Ellen Dostal, BroadwayWorld, Musicals in LA

Margaret Gray, Los Angeles Times

Hoyt Hilsman, Cultural Daily, Pasadena Now, Riot Material

Harker Jones, BroadwayWorld

Deborah Klugman, Stage Raw

Dany Margolies, ArtsInLA.com, Southern California News Group

Dana Martin, Stage Raw

Myron Meisel, Stage Raw

Terry Morgan, ArtsBeatLA.com, Stage Raw

Steven Leigh Morris, Stage Raw

Tracey Paleo, BroadwayWorld, Gia On The Move

Melinda Schupmann, Showmag.com, ArtsInLA.com

Jonas Schwartz-Owen, Theatermania.com, BroadwayWorld

Don Shirley, Angeles Stage

Rob Stevens, haineshisway.com