Broadway's SIX Drummer Elena Bonomo to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Drummer Elena Bonomo, who performs nightly in the all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, in Broadway's hit musical SIX, and whose new single is entitled "Together," will appear on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" throughout the week of January 24 when she sits in for bandleader Fred Armisen as guest drummer with the 8G Band.

Tune in from Monday, January 24 through Thursday, January 27 on NBC beginning at 12:35am EST.

Elena Bonomo is a drummer, percussionist and music educator and holds a B.M. from Berklee College of Music. She most recently originated the drum chair for SIX on Broadway. Other credits include: Waitress (1st National Tour), A Strange Loop (2020 Pulitzer Prize Winner) and The Hello Girls (Off Broadway). Elena is currently accepting new students at her virtual drum studio. IG: Chickscandrum2

SIX is currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Tickets are available at www.SixOnBroadway.com

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.