BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/13/2025; Jobs In Development, Production and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 2/13/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships - Creative: Memoir Ghostwriter Expert

We are looking for a skilled Memoir Ghostwriter to collaborate with clients and craft compelling, well-structured memoir across various genres, including romance, mystery, thriller, science fiction, fantasy, and more. As a ghostwriter, you’ll work closely with clients to understand their ideas, develop engaging plots, and bring their stories to life while maintaining their unique voice and vision. Responsibilities: Collaborate with clients to conceptualize and outline memoir ideas. Writ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 Administrative Fellowship | Season 2025/26

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP DESCRIPTION We’re now accepting applications for the 2025/26 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program — a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau’s proj... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager – New York, NY

COMPANY The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) is the only not-for-profit organization with national reach dedicated to serving the musical theatre community. Our mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Based in Manhattan, NAMT’s 200+ members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Office Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Asolo Repertory Theatre (“Asolo Rep”) seeks an experienced leader to join their team as the next Director of Development. This is an exciting opportunity for a strategic and collaborative fundraising professional to join one of the country’s leading regional theatre companies at an exciting time in its history. Located in the beautiful and historic coastal city of Sarasota, Florida, Asolo Rep is one of the most important cult... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Faculty Artist-in-Residence and Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage

Faculty Artist-in-Residence and Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Department of Performing Arts at Emerson College invites applications for a Full-time limited term faculty position (Artist-in-Residence). This faculty member will also serve in the role of Interim Artistic Director of Emerson Stage, the producing organization within the Department of Performing Arts comprised of the students, faculty, staff, and guest artists ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director at JACK Arts

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK seeks an imaginative and resourceful leader with a passion for the arts and a track record of organizational stewardship. While the focus of this role is the overall fundraising, business, administrative, and operational management of JACK, we seek a collaborator with a passion for radical and community-driven performance. The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors, and is responsible for leadership of financial management, fundraising, fac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Keen Company Producing Artistic Director

Keen Company is an Obie and Drama Desk award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. The company is in the midst of an exciting transition. Current Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein, who has been in the position since 2012, has chosen to step down at the end of June 2025. A transition committee, consisting of members of the Keen Company Board of D... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Barn at Lee | 2025 Residencies

The Barn at Lee's residencies are held in Lee, Massachusetts in the Berkshires for 7-10 days. Residents are provided room, board, working space, and a stipend of $600 for the duration of their time in Lee. Residents also have the option to invite up to 3 collaborators for any portion of the residency.

These residencies support emerging artists working in the field of Performing Arts. The Emerging Artist has a notoriously elusive definiti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television recently represented by the hit musical COME FROM AWAY, as well as producing the Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to network, have pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Theater Production Manager / Acting Teacher

The Foote School Summer Theater Program is looking for a theatrical Production Manager who can be an alternate licensed camp director and acting teacher. You will coordinate with the Theater Director / Choreographer for our 2025 five-week camp program. You must be available for the camp dates: June 30 - August 3, 2025. Camp is 9am-4pm Monday - Fridays, including a Saturday Tech rehearsal on July 26. Extended hours during the final two weeks for production preparation. Performances are August 1,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Theater Director / Choreographer for a Musical

The Foote School Summer Theater Program is looking for a theater director and choreographer to lead a summer musical for our 2025 five-week camp program. You must be available for the camp dates: June 30 - August 3, 2025. Camp is 9am-4pm Monday - Fridays, including a Saturday Tech rehearsal on July 26. Extra hours in the final two weeks for preparing the production. Performances are August 1, 7:00 p.m.; August 2 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and August 3 at 2:00 p.m. Lead rehearsals and production... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MOUNTAIN THEATRE COMPANY NYC AUDITIONS FEB. 17TH (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) - FOREVER PLAID AND THE BURNT PART BOYS

Seeking diverse triple threat performers ages 18 and up for Mountain Theatre Company’s 87th season. Must have incredible musical theatre-pop/rock voices, strong dance skills, great comedic instincts, and the ability to interact well with an audience. Mountain Theatre Company is committed to diversity and operates with a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, Mountain Theatre Company encourages performers of all ethnicities, gender id... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Prop Shop Manager / Props Artisan

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking PROPERTIES ARTISAN(S) / ASSISTANT PROP SHOP MANAGER(S) for our 2025 Artistic Year. This can be a FULL-TIME SEASONAL or FULL TIME ANNUAL position. ARTISANS will work in tandem with full-time Prop Shop Manager / Resident Designer. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's first recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. 2025 SP... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - TheatreWorks Silicon valley

In a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. Guided by the mission and values, this individual will be responsible for managing all the company’s business functions including general management, external and community relations, audience development, marketing, fund development, financial manageme... (more)