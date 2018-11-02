BroadwayWorld Announces the Winner of the KING KONG Ticket Giveaway!

Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

After a week-long contest, BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the winner of our King Kong ticket giveaway!

Lauren McMillen from West Virginia is our lucky winner! She is a producer at a local news station & a huge Broadway fan! McMillen won two tickets to the November 9th performance of King Kong on Broadway.

Performances of King Kong began Friday, October 5th with an opening night set for Thursday, November 8th at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong's design team for Broadway also includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

