Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Marva Hicks, who passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days." - From Akwasi Taha and family

Marva Hicks Taha, an award winning actor and singer who originally hailed from Petersburg, Virginia, passed away in New York City on September 16, 2022. Hicks Taha, a Howard University graduate, amassed performance credits spanning 4 decades.

Her powerful, distinct and sultry voice was heard on her first album "Marva Hicks" released in 1991 on Polygram with a Top 10 charting hit single "Never Been In Love Before".

She provided background vocals for Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Michael McDonald, James Ingram, Glen Jones and others and later collaborated with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder on multiple world wide tours.

Marva, a Helen Hayes Award winner, was a fixture in the theatrical community. Her Broadway credits include, "Motown the Musical", "The Lion King", "Caroline or Change", and "Lena Horne, The Lady and Her Music".

She starred in many Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre productions nationwide. Notably,Marva starred in Sophisticated Ladies with Maurice Hines and her most recent performance was in February, 2022 in Pearl Cleage's "Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous" at the Hartford Stage in CT.

Marva's film and television credits include, "Mad about You", "Star Trek Voyager", "One Life to Live", "L.A. Law", "Assunder", "Preaching To The Choir"and "Virtuosity".

She lent her voice and talents to many nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House, Covenant House and Visible Ink. She was a proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir for two decades.

Marva Hicks Taha is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha, five grandchildren and "a Family of Cousins."