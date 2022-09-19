Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away

Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away

Hicks starred on Broadway in Motown, Caroline, Or Change, The Lion King, and Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music.

Sep. 19, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Marva Hicks, who passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. Memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days." - From Akwasi Taha and family

Marva Hicks Taha, an award winning actor and singer who originally hailed from Petersburg, Virginia, passed away in New York City on September 16, 2022. Hicks Taha, a Howard University graduate, amassed performance credits spanning 4 decades.
Her powerful, distinct and sultry voice was heard on her first album "Marva Hicks" released in 1991 on Polygram with a Top 10 charting hit single "Never Been In Love Before".
She provided background vocals for Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Michael McDonald, James Ingram, Glen Jones and others and later collaborated with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder on multiple world wide tours.

Marva, a Helen Hayes Award winner, was a fixture in the theatrical community. Her Broadway credits include, "Motown the Musical", "The Lion King", "Caroline or Change", and "Lena Horne, The Lady and Her Music".

She starred in many Off-Broadway and Regional Theatre productions nationwide. Notably,Marva starred in Sophisticated Ladies with Maurice Hines and her most recent performance was in February, 2022 in Pearl Cleage's "Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous" at the Hartford Stage in CT.

Marva's film and television credits include, "Mad about You", "Star Trek Voyager", "One Life to Live", "L.A. Law", "Assunder", "Preaching To The Choir"and "Virtuosity".

She lent her voice and talents to many nonprofit organizations including the Ronald McDonald House, Covenant House and Visible Ink. She was a proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir for two decades.

Marva Hicks Taha is survived by her husband, Akwasi Taha, five grandchildren and "a Family of Cousins."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


NYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever BeganNYP Lawsuit: Osnes Says She Was Never Terminated From CRAZY FOR YOU & Withdrew Before Rehearsals Ever Began
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld has obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which Laura Osnes accuses the New York Post of defamation with respect to an article they published on August 12, 2021. The article, written by Ian Mohr and Oli Coleman, stated that Osnes was fired from a benefit performance of Crazy For You at Guild Hall because she was unvaccinated. 
Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away at 66Broadway Veteran Marva Hicks Passes Away at 66
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Marva Hicks, who passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was 66 years old.
Broadway Buying Guide: September 19, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, September 13, 2022.
Iconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This FallIconic Broadway Gift Shop One Shubert Alley Will Close This Fall
September 19, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the closing of a Broadway institution- One Shubert Alley. The iconic Broadway gift shop, which is situated in Shubert Alley, will close its doors for good on October 2, 2022.
Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'Cameron Mackintosh Says THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 'Will Come Back at Some Point'
September 19, 2022

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on February 18, 2023, soon after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The beloved show might not be gone forever, however. Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: 'I'm sure 'Phantom' will come back at some point. After I took 'Les Miz' off, it came back twice!'