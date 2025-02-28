Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2025 - Where to Watch WICKED, SING SING, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For Broadway fans looking for something to stream, March is a packed month! As Spring officially begins, several theater titles make their streaming debuts, including the blockbuster adaptation of Wicked, which hits Peacock on March 21 alongside the sing-along version.

Also debuting on March 21 is Sing Sing, the Academy Award-nominated A24 drama starring Colman Domingo. Other notable releases include Moana 2, featuring new songs by Barlow & Bear, the Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern, and a new true crime series starring Tony-winner Annaleigh Ashford.

As for music, there are two big cast recordings hitting streamers this month: the new musical Maybe Happy Ending and the Sutton Foster-led revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Take a look below for the full list of movies, television, and music you should stream this March!

Theatre TV & Film

Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, Disney+)

In this MCU series, Broadway alum Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm. Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as former mob boss Wilson Fisk, who is pursuing his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The cast of the series includes Tony-winner Nikki M. James, who was recently seen in Broadway's Suffs.

Moana 2 (March 12, Disney+)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (Cabaret's Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. The hit movie, which was the #3 highest-grossing film of 2024, features new songs written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The voice cast also includes Nicole Scherzinger, currently starring in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

Happy Face (March 20, Paramount+)

Happy Face tells the story of Melissa Reed and her incarcerated father Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer. At 15, Moore discovered that her father was the prolific serial killer known as “Happy Face.” After decades of no contact, Keith finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life. In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed. Throughout, she discovers the impact her father had on his victims’ families and must face a reckoning of her own identity. Based on the true story and podcast of the same name, the series stars Tony Award-winning actress Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid.

O'Dessa (March 20, Hulu)

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl (Sadie Sink) on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test. The film will arrive on Hulu the same day that Sink returns to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain.

Wicked (March 21, Peacock)

Wicked, based on the hit Broadway show, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. During its theatrical release, the movie became the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the United States. It has also been nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Pictures. The film will be released on Peacock alongside a slew of bonus content including behind-the-scenes features, deleted scenes, a Sing-Along Version, and more.

Sing Sing (March 21, Max)

This A24 theater drama stars Broadway alum Colman Domingo as Divine G, a man who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. While at Sing Sing, he finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin). Based on a true story, Sing Sing highlights resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art and features an ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Mid-Century Modern (March 28, Hulu)

This comedy sitcom series follows three best friends - gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done. Starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Linda Lavin, the show also includes Broadway alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Kind, and Judd Hirsch as guest stars.

Theatre Music

Jo: The Little Women Musical (March)

This is the studio concept album for Jo - The Little Women Musical, with music by Dan Redfeld, book, and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. This world premiere recording was recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios and features a mix of Broadway, West End, and international stars including Laura Benanti, Christine Ebersole, Julian Ovenden, and more. The full album is set to drop during the month of March.

Maybe Happy Ending (March 14)

Maybe Happy Ending, the new musical starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, will receive its Original Broadway Cast Recording on March 14. The recording features the musical comedy’s score by Will Aronson and Hue Park. The album is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, and Will Aronson. Stream the new song "The Rainy Day We Met' below.

Liaisons II: All Things Bright and Beautiful (March 14)

This is part two of Anthony de Mare's commissioning project of "Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano." The album includes fourteen tracks by contemporary composers from the worlds of classical, jazz, film, indie, pop and musical theatre, including Jon Batiste, Stephen Hough, Meredith Monk, Max Richter, and Conrad Tao. Listen to a track from the album below.

Once Upon a Mattress (March 28)

On March 28, Center Stage Records will release the cast recording of the recent revival of Once Upon a Mattress, starring Sutton Foster and Michael Urie. The recording will feature orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, who scored the work's 1996 Broadway revival. The cast also includes Nikki Renée Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, and Will Chase, and features songs like “Shy” and “In a Little While." Pre-order the album here.