Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2022 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE & More New Releases!

Happy New Year! As Broadway fans ring in the New Year, there are plenty of new releases

Although it may be a new year, several classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, along with HBO's star-studded The Gilded Age series and new additions to Seth Rudetsky's online concert series.

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this January!

Movies & TV

Annie (Netflix, January 1)

The 1982 film adaption of the classic Broadway musical returns to Netflix. Featuring inconic tunes like "Tomorrow" and "Hard Knock Life", the film stars Carol Burnett, Aileen Quinn, Ann Reinking, Bernadette Peters, and more.

Big Fish (Netflix, January 1)

The Tim Burton film that inspired the 2014 Broadway musical returns to streaming, starring Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter, Jessica Lange, and more.

The Wedding Singer (Netflix, January 1)

The romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore that inspired the 2006 musical moves to Netflix.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Netflix, January 1)

The iconic musical film that has inspired countless adaptions, including the 2017 Broadway musical, comes to Netflix.

Harriet (Peacock, January 1)

Tony-winner and future Elphaba Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination. The film also features Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, and Jennifer Nettles.

Moulin Rouge (Hulu, January 1)

The film that inspired the Tony-winning Best Musical comes to streaming services. Featuring hit songs like "Lady Marmalade," "Your Song," and "Like A Virgin," the film stars Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman, and the musical's current star, Natalie Mendoza.

Sex and the City (Hulu, January 1)

Inspired by the hit HBO series, both Sex and the City films movie to Hulu, featuring a variety of Broadway names, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Hudson, Joshua Henry, and more.

Once (Prime Video, January 1)

The musical film that inspired the 2012 Tony-winner for Best Musical streams on Amazon's Prime Video.

Sister Act (Prime Video, January 1)

The Whoopi Goldberg comedy that inspired the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway hit comes to streaming.

Waitress (Prime Video, January 1)

The Adrienne Shelly romantic comedy that served as the basis for Sara Barreilles' Broadway hit musical.

The Bodyguard (HBO Max, January 1)

Whitney Houston's iconic musical drama, including hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "I Have Nothing."

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (January 1, HBO Max)

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the original stars of the Harry Potter films reunite for the first time in a new retrospective special to honor the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone.

The Last Five Years (January 1, HBO Max)

Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan star in a fim adaption of Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed Off-Broadway musical.

Wolf Like Me (Peacock, January 13)

Tony-nominee Josh Gad stars in a new mysterious comedy series, also featuring Isla Fisher and Emma Lung.

The Gilded Age (HBO Max, January 24)

The new, star-studded drama features a plethora of Broadway talent, including Carrie Coon, Denée Benton, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Donna Murphy, Michael Ceveris, Claybourne Elder, Nathan Lane, and more.

Music

Flying Over Sunset (January 24)

The new original Broadway cast recording with a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie. Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware are featured on the new album.

Space Dogs (January 28)

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer - a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. The new recording features Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes.

Anaïs Mitchell (January 28)

The Tony-winning composer of Hadestown releases her first solo record in over a decade.

Concerts

Jessica Vosk & Seth Rudetsky (The Seth Concert Series, January 2)

Fresh off her sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall, former Wicked star Jessica Vosk joins Seth Rudetsky for another installment of his popular concert series. Watch a clip from their last concert together below!

10 Years of Tony Award Nominees! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary (54 Below, January 2)

The special concert event features 10 Tony Nominees who have performed on the club's now legendary nightclub stage.

New Musical in Concert! Goodbye New York, feat. Arielle Jacobs & More! (54 Below, January 3)

A streaming concert reading of Goodbye New York, a contemporary epic composed by Andrew Beall (Song of Solomon, Platinum Girls), with lyrics by Evan McCormack (Song of Solomon), and a book by David Don Miller starring Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, and Ben Jeffrey.

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: Broadway The Calla-Way! (54 Below, January 8)

The Broadway duo return to 54 Below for an evening of Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more.

Jeanna de Waal (54 Below, January 10)

Fresh off her run leading Diana: The Musical on Broadway, de Waal brings an intimate concert to 54 Below, featuring original arrangements of songs currently in Broadway shows and extra insight into the actress' journey and life.

Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky (The Seth Concert Series, January 16)

Broadway's Anastacia, who also recently released her first solo album of original music, joins Seth Rudetsky for a new live-stream concert.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks (54 Below, January 17)

John Bolton, Lesli Margherita, Brad Oscar, and more honor Mel Brooks with hits like, "Springtime for Hitler," "High Anxiety," "Men In Tights," "Roll In The Hay," and more.

Ciara Renée & Seth Rudetsky (The Seth Concert Series, January 23)

Fresh off her run in Waitress, the Broadway leading lady joins Seth Rudetsky for the next installment of his hit concert series.

Sondheim Unplugged (54 Below, January 23)

Broadway stars honor the legendary late composter with selections from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below, January 23)

Joe Carroll, Alex Finke, Presley Ryan, and more sing songs from roles they wish they had played.

Ana Gasteyer & Seth Rudetsky (The Seth Concert Series, January 30)

Saturday Night Live and Wicked alum joins Seth Rudetsky for an evening of laughs and music.