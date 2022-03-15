Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Dies After Attack on Street

The New York Times has reported that Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern has passed away at age 87. Gustern was pushed to the ground last Thursday by a woman outside of her apartment building in Manhattan, and died this morning from a traumatic brain injury.

Read the full story HERE.

Gustern had coached the singer Debbie Harry, and recently coached the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!.

"I've never been hit so hard in my life," Ms. Gustern told her friend and colleague Barbara Bleier after the attack. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was taken to the hospital before being transferred to Bellevue Medical Center.

As Ms. Gustern was in the hospital, her husband Joseph shared, "She's just a ball of light in a world that is often dark and doesn't make any sense," adding that if the woman who attacked her has a mental illness he prays that she receives help.

