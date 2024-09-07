Broadway Jukebox: The New Musicals of 2024 (So Far)

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Did you know that  between now and the end of the year, seven muscials will open on Broadway? From revivals of beloved classics to brand new works from some of our favorite writers, this star-studded fall season is very much underway. 

While we await the shows of 2024 (Part 2), lets take a moment to salute the musicals that took their first bows in the first half of this year. Listen to songs from musicals like: The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, Lempicka, The Heart of Rock and Roll, The Great Gatsby, and more! Check out a full  list of what's coming in the rest of 2024.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which 2024 showtune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101Broadway 201Broadway 301Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

