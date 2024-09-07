Broadway Jukebox: The New Musicals of 2024 (So Far)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Did you know that between now and the end of the year, seven muscials will open on Broadway? From revivals of beloved classics to brand new works from some of our favorite writers, this star-studded fall season is very much underway.

While we await the shows of 2024 (Part 2), lets take a moment to salute the musicals that took their first bows in the first half of this year. Listen to songs from musicals like: The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, Lempicka, The Heart of Rock and Roll, The Great Gatsby, and more! Check out a full list of what's coming in the rest of 2024.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which 2024 showtune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Entr'actes, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101, Broadway 201, Broadway 301, Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.