Broadway Jukebox: Sing Along to Disney Musicals

Just last week, news broke that a developmental workshop for a stage adptation of Disney's Tangled is underway. Whether the show will eventually land on Broadway remains to be seen, as Disney Theatrical often makes titles avalable strictly for professional licensing and schools, and future plans for the adaptation have not yet been announced.

The film joins the list of beloved Disney movies that have been adapted for the stage, including Broadway hits like The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Frozen, and Aladdin- which celebrates its tenth anniversary on Broadway next month.

Today, we're celebrating with a playlist of just a few of our favorite Disney musical tunes. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Newsies, The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aida, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Disney Broadway song stands out to you.

