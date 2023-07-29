Broadway Jukebox: Movies Turned Musicals- 90s Edition

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman, Mrs. Doubtfire and more!

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Ready to go back in time this summer? While Back to the Future gets ready to take over Broadway (officially opening August 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre), Groundhog Day is enjoying a triumphant run at London's Old Vic. Both shows are classic examples of the growing trend of beloved films getting a musical makeover. 

To celebrate, check out our playlist of 80s movies turned musicals and now,  90s movies turned musicals below! Enjoy songs from musicals like: Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ghost, The Wedding Singer, Mr. Saturday Night, The Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act, and many more.

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a musical based on an 90s movie stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023 and celebrate summer!

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan



