Broadway Jukebox: Movies Turned Musicals- 90s Edition

Ready to go back in time this summer? While Back to the Future gets ready to take over Broadway (officially opening August 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre), Groundhog Day is enjoying a triumphant run at London's Old Vic. Both shows are classic examples of the growing trend of beloved films getting a musical makeover.

To celebrate, check out our playlist of 80s movies turned musicals and now, 90s movies turned musicals below! Enjoy songs from musicals like: Groundhog Day, Pretty Woman, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ghost, The Wedding Singer, Mr. Saturday Night, The Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act, and many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a musical based on an 90s movie stands out to you.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan