Rokid AR Lite Set Will Bring Advanced AR to a Wider Audience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Written by Tom White

Rokid's latest AR innovation, the Rokid AR Lite, is now available on Kickstarter, bringing immersive entertainment and productivity features to a broader audience. Priced at USD $749, with early bird discounts bringing the cost down to USD $499, Rokid AR Lite aims to make advanced AR technology accessible to more users.

By seamlessly integrating the Rokid Max 2 glasses with the Rokid Station 2 host unit, Rokid has crafted a product that makes immersive spatial computing accessible to all. The Rokid Max 2 glasses, weighing only 75g, offer a comfortable fit for extended wear and feature a 50-degree field of view (FOV), 1080p-1200p resolution, and up to 600 nits brightness. Meanwhile, adjustable myopia dials and IPD (interpupillary distance) adjustment ensure a better fit, reducing glare and ghosting. Paired with the Rokid Station 2, which utilizes a Snapdragon® Platform optimized by Qualcomm for graphics rendering and AI computing on its YodaOS-Master operating system, the device integrates sensing, computing, and battery modules, delivering powerful performance for both entertainment and productivity tasks.

Rokid AR Lite’s Multi-App Mode allows users to simultaneously run multiple apps on separate floating screens, delivering an Apple Vision Pro-like experience. For a more immersive experience, the Giant-Screen Mode enlarges a single app up to 300 inches, with adjustable size and distance. With the new system, users can access all internet content via Rokid's proprietary browser and convert web pages into web apps for easy access.

By immersing users in a virtual world where they can enjoy movies, games, and other multimedia content on a massive virtual screen, Rokid AR Lite is able to transform entertainment experiences. With high frame rates of 120Hz or 90Hz, users experience smooth and fluid visuals, making action-packed scenes and fast-paced games more engaging. The device's high brightness and crisp resolution ensure that every detail is visible, whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or playing the latest video game.

The device also supports video conferencing, document editing, navigation, and photo-taking, MAKING IT suitable for various everyday activities.

Moreover, with a 5000mAh battery capacity and support for 18w charging while in use, the Rokid AR Lite ensures uninterrupted usage. With dual Type-C interfaces for convenient charging and data transfer, the Rokid AR Lite offers a comprehensive and user-friendly experience.

Early adopters can take advantage of special pricing on Kickstarter, making the Rokid AR Lite an attractive option for those looking to experience advanced AR features without a hefty price tag. Customers who visit Rokid's official website before May 27th will gain access to exclusive Pioneer Benefits, including priority shipping, customized T-shirts, unique badges, and VIP group services, all for just USD $9.90.

Photo Credit: Rokid AR Lite

Comments