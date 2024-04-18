Video: Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE's Clock Tower Scene

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is revealing some of the magic behind one of its most thrilling stage sequences, and how they translated one of the most iconic scenes from the original movie to to the stage.

Check out the video!

The 'anatomy of a scene' video features interviews with John Rando (director), Chris Fisher (illusions designer), Tim Hatley (set designer), Hugh Vanstone (co-lighting designer), Gareth Owen (sound designer) and Nick Finlow (music supervisor) where they discuss the “Clock Tower Sequence” featuring Doc Brown (Tony winner Roger Bart), Marty McFly (Casey Likes) and a DeLorean.

Designer Tim Hatley stated, "The magic for me is people not quite knowing how we do it."

Video designer Finn Ross shared, "When you can hear them kind of gasp, you can feel when they're uptight and when they're with you, and you can feel them kind of lift at the end as the car vanishes. That is really rewarding. If you can convince the fans, you can convince anyone."